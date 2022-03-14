Who Was Alexey Glushchak? Ukraine Kills Russia's GRU Military Intelligence Spy on 'Top-Secret' Operation in Mariupol

A Russian spy captain was killed during a "top secret" mission in Ukraine, Kremlin has admitted. According to reports, Russia admitted that its first GRU military intelligence spy Alexey Glushchak, 31, was killed in a carnage in the port city of in Mariupol. However, due to the top secrecy of the mission, the details of his death were not released, a statement said.

Glushchak's death definitely is a big blow to Putin, who has now lost as many as 12 top commanders in the war, that is horribly gone wrong. It is also not known under what circumstances Glushchak died.

Killed on Mission

Glushchak, a father of one, was buried with full military honors and a guard of honor in Russia, despite Russia concealing "thousands" of fatalities from the rest of the world. Although, there is not much details available on his death, it is a major loss for Russia. It is also not known when he exactly died but Russia admitted that Glushchak died while he was on a "top-secret" mission in Mariupol.

"Due to the strict secrecy of the military operation, the circumstances of the death of the Tyumen hero are not disclosed," said a statement.

According to reports, the military intelligence officer had spoken to both his wife and mother in Russia on the day he died. He had reportedly called to congratulate them on International Women's Day, but they found out later that day that he had been murdered.

He will be honored posthumously. Putin's stalled invasion has resulted in the deaths of 12 officers, with three of them being generals.

Another Setback

Although the official number of officers death is 12, it is not known how many have actually died given that Russia is not revealing the exact figures. Many of the funerals that have been reported in the media recently are for troops who died at the end of February.

Russia is taking two weeks or more to transfer their bodies back to families, many of whom live thousands of miles away from the brutal conflict zone in the Russian Far East. A funeral was also held for Corporal Danil Novolodsky, 24, a senior gunner on an air assault artillery battery.

He was awarded the Order of Courage under a decree signed by Putin.

Glushchak's death follows the death of Major General Andrei Kolesnikov of the 29th Combined Arms Army last week. He was the third general to be killed in the battle out of the 20 taking part in the invasion.

Kolesnikov's death came four days after the assassination of Major General Vitaly Gerasimov, 45, the 41st army's first deputy commander.

The general received honors for his participation in the second Chechen war, the Russian military intervention in Syria, and the annexation of Crimea. According to accounts, Gerasimov was the son of Valery Gerasimov, the Russian military's Chief of General Staff.

Also, Major General Andrei Sukhovetsky, 47, deputy commander of the 41st Combined Arms Army of the Central Military District, was killed during a fierce fighting.

Besides Glushchak, Aleksey Aleshko, a graduate of the prestigious Ryazan Guards Higher Airborne School, was another paratrooper intelligence officer who was killed on the same day.