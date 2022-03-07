'Embarrassed Being Russian': Russian Commander in Ukraine Admits Moscow Brainwashed Him

A Russian commander captured in Ukraine has said that Kremlin troops are embarrassed by the invasion and they do not want this war, stressing that Moscow can invade Ukraine but it cannot invade people.

At a media conference alongside two fellow captured Russian soldiers, Lieutenant Colonel Astakhov Dmitry Mikhailovich said that the Kremlin's troops had been lied to about Ukraine.

The media conference was held on Thursday but it is widely being shared on Monday.

The Colonel also apologized to Ukrainians for Russia's invasion.

Sorry to Ukrainian People

"I cannot find the words to say sorry to the Ukrainian people," said Mikhailovich, adding that he would "understand" if Russia was never forgiven.

The captive Russian also said that he was ready to "go to jail" for his part in the invasion.

"I just sincerely hope for your mercy towards those people who come to you with their hands up, or those who are wounded. We should not sow death. It's better to sow life," said the Colonel.

Following the invasion a Russian is now ashamed to admit that he is a Russian, said Mikhailovich.

Russians Being Brainwashed

The Russian Colonel also described the start of the invasion, emphasizing Kremlin's troops were told that Ukraine was "dominated by a fascist regime", that "nationalists and Nazis had seized power and through invading Kyiv Moscow would help the people of Ukraine. But he confirmed that there were no doubts that this was unilateral information, according to The Sun.

"Of course, we have internet, sometimes we get something from other sources. We had some doubts. We did not know the situation for sure," he added.

The colonel further went on condemning the Russian invasion, maintaining that he felt sorry for his country's people as Russians are being misinformed about the invasion as most of the people are dependent only on state media and are regularly being brainwashed.

"Maybe I really deserved to learn this lesson, so I could finally see and try to tell it to those who are in Russia. They do not realize what is happening here," added the colonel as the war has entered the 12th day with no signs of being stopped soon.