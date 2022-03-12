A Ukrainian woman was reportedly killed by Russian troops while on a quest for medication for her ailing mother. Valeriia Maksetska, 31, was shot dead by Russian troops while sitting in a car with her mother and their driver in a village outside of Kyiv. US Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power informed of the incident on Wednesday.

"I'm enormously sad to share the death of Valeriia 'Lera' Maksetska, proud Ukrainian, beloved @USAID implementing partner & brilliant, compassionate leader on building social cohesion & fighting disinformation," Power tweeted.

Maketska, who is a trained medic, chose to stay in Kyiv after the Russian invasion began two weeks ago. She was forced to leave Kyiv after her sick mother Irina's medicines ran out.

Maketska Died Just Days Before her 32nd Birthday

On their way to the border, the women along with their driver were pulled over and waiting for a Russian convoy to pass by, when they were fired by a Russian tank, according to Power. Maketska died just days before her 32nd birthday.

"She only ventured out on that fateful day because her mother needed medicine. For those selfless acts, she paid the ultimate price," Jamey Butcher, the CEO of the company where Maketska worked, said.

Maksetska was Born in the now-Russian-Controlled Donetsk Region

After the attack, a villager from a nearby village took Irina to a basement and gave her food and water, but she passed away shortly. "Yaraslov was the cousin of one of our team members and drove many people to safety in his own car once the Russian military began hurling munitions. That day he just wanted to help a family in need. The man is a hero," Butcher said.

Maksetska was born in the now-Russian-controlled Donetsk region of Ukraine. She had assisted the humanitarian response after pro-Russian separatists took power in 2014. After surviving in Donetsk, Maksetska moved to Kyiv and started working with USAID.