Who is Brent Reno? American Journalist shot dead by Russian forces in Ukraine's Irpin

An American journalist and award-winning filmmaker has been shot dead by Russian forces in Irpin outside Kyiv. According to a latest tweet shared on the official handle of Ukraine's parliament, Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Russian troops opened fire when the journalist and his colleague was inside a car.

"Russian occupiers have opened fire on a car of two American journalists in Irpin, #Kyiv region. American documentary filmmaker Brent Reno was killed in the shelling," the tweet read. While Reno died on the spot, the other American journalist Wayne was taken to Okhmatdyt Hospital.

According to the tweet, a video from the hospital was posted by the spokesperson of Okhmatdyt Hospital where Wayne revealed they were filming the refugees' evacuation from Irpin, when Russian troops started shooting at them near the roadblock.

Who is Brent Reno?

Brent Reno was a journalist and an award-winning filmmaker from America. According to a tweet, the death of journalist Brent Reno has been confirmed by The New York Times. However, they stated that he was not a part of any assignment at New York Times while he was in Ukraine.

Reno was a director who has worked for the famous publication for several years. But, he was last associated with the NYT editorial until 2015. Reno was 50 years of age when he died.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has reported that the Russian invasion has already caused the largest humanitarian catastrophe since World War 2. The 2022 Ukraine-Russia war dubbed as World war 3 has forced over a million people to cross the border seeking shelter for their kids and families.