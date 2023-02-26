Who Was Abby Choi? Headless Body of Missing Model Found in Refrigerator Hong Kong Slaughter House as Police Arrest Ex-Husband and Father-In-Law

A dismembered body of a missing model, with parts left in soup pots, was found in a village in Hong Kong on Friday, according to local media reports. Model Abby Choi, 28, was reportedly found dead in a pathetic state on Friday.

According to reports, the legs of Choi, a Hong Kong socialite, were discovered in a domestic refrigerator, turning the Hong Kong town of Lung Mei Tsuen into a butcher shop. Police have arrested the parents and the older brother of Choi's ex-husband after making the horrifying discovery in her former father-in-law's rented property. An investigation has been launched into the case as horrifying details continue to emerge.

Disturbing Murder Scene

According to a South China Morning Post report, Choi's former partner, 31, was also arrested after a thorough search on suspicion of murder. According to a police officer who spoke to the media, the attack was "well-planned" and "premeditated."

Choi was a prominent model and socialite and her head is yet to be recovered. "We are still looking for the head, the torso and hands, which we believed were disposed of," Superintendent Alan Chung Nga-Iun said.

Choi went missing earlier this week and there was no trace of her for the first few days. A missing persons investigation was launched after the aspiring model failed to pick up a child on time on Tuesday.

"Someone was dissatisfied with how the victim handled her assets, which became a motive to kill," Chung Nga-Iun also said.

According to local media reports, police found tools like a meat grinder, choppers, a hammer, and an electric saw inside the house on Friday.

Moreover, reports indicate that human tissue was discovered in two soup pots.

Gruesome Discovery

At least 20 police officers are said to have entered and exited the home as it was then taped off as they investigated the area.

The Strait Times reported that an undersea search will now be carried out to try and locate the rest of Choi's body on Saturday afternoon.

Authorities also stated today that a 28-year-old woman's " post-mortem examinations will be conducted later to ascertain the cause of death."

However, police said that the mystery behind the gruesome murder is far from over. Superintendent Alan Chung told the media that the authorities are still in the midst of locating Choi's severed head.

Authorities said that an official confirmation that the dismembered body parts are that of Choi will be confirmed only after her head is found.