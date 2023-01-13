Anggy Diaz: Newlywed Wife's Decapitated Body Found in Texas Home as Husband Confesses to Killing Her With a Knife

The decapitated body of a Texas newlywed was found at her home by Texas authorities, who have charged her husband with the "gruesome murder", Waller County sheriff confirmed. Anggy Diaz, 21, who got married just four months ago was found dismembered and covered in blood without her head, with her husband Jared Dicus, 21, confessing to killing her.

Law enforcement has not publicly recognized the woman, but a local judge who married the couple identified Diaz as his wife in a social media post. The couple had been married for less than four months. Police said that the body and the head of Diaz were found at two different places.

Killed Mercilessly

Sheriff Troy Guidry initially described the victim as a Hispanic woman and said investigators found "a portion of a body, dismembered, and a residence that was covered in blood." "It was a portion of a body, dismembered, and a residence that was covered in blood â€” a gruesome scene, at best," he told reporters Thursday.

A knife believed to be the murder weapon was found at the couple's home along with Diaz's head. The couple has allegedly been involved in previous incidents, according to law enforcement sources.

Guidry told reporters on Thursday that while there had been previous disturbance calls, nothing of this magnitude or this level of violence had occurred.

The woman is believed to have died sometime around 11 pm, the evening before Dicus' family members summoned the police to their home in the 200 block of Oak Hollow Boulevard.

The call was received around 4.45 pm. The couple resides in a cottage behind his parents' home outside of Houston.

Gruesome Murder

The young wife is a Nicaraguan citizen who was described as "undocumented" by the sheriff. Her social media posts show her engaged in fitness and feature multiple photos of her and Dicus.

Deputies were informed by Dicus' parents that their son had entered their house and made a statement that prompted them to inspect the cottage.

The parents dialed 911 after discovering Diaz's body. Officials said they expect Dicus will face murder charges.

"That's the world we live in today, it's a gruesome scene," Guidry said. "Both sides of these families will be altered by it."

Just two weeks ago, Diaz wished her friends and family a "happy merry Christmas", sharing a photo of her and her husband on Christmas.

"Merry Christmas my beautiful wife," Dicus replied to the post, calling his wife a "trophy."

The last thing Diaz shared on Instagram was a photo of her lunch on Tuesday, hours before she was allegedly brutally murdered by her husband, according to investigators. In a post on her 20th birthday in October 2021, Diaz wrote "Solo puedo dar gracias a Dios por bendecirme tanto" which translates to "I can only thank God for blessing me so much."

The local judge who married the pair posted a heartbreaking post in which he paid tribute to Diaz and announced his decision to remove the couple's wedding photo.

"As with many of you, I'm greatly saddened and shocked by the news of this tragic event and my prayers are with all of their families," Waller County Judge Trey Duhon said.

"Out of respect for the families, I have taken down my photo with the couple and the post announcing their marriage, primarily due to the insensitive nature of some comments that were being made on that post," he continued.

The judge expressed his "confidence" that justice for Diaz and her family will be served.