Who is Wang Hongquanxing? China's Kim Kardashian banned by Beijing from social media for flaunting his wealth

China has banned popular social media influencer Wang Hongquanxing, known as "China's Kim Kardashian," from the country's major online platforms. This move is part of a broader crackdown on extravagant online personas by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC). Wang, a 31-year-old jeweler, gained fame for showcasing his luxurious lifestyle, which included expensive clothing, jewelry, and frequent appearances at high-end fashion events.

Wang's accounts have been removed from Weibo, Douyin, and Xiaohongshu for violating community guidelines. He had amassed 4.4 million followers on Douyin, China's version of TikTok, where he regularly posted about his designer clothes and accessories. In a past interview, Wang boasted that he never left home without wearing at least $1.4 million worth of luxury items and owns seven luxury properties in Beijing. The CAC's decision is seen as part of a campaign to curb the display of wealth and materialism on social media.

The crackdown on Wang and other influencers is part of the "Clear and Bright" campaign launched by the CAC in April. The campaign aims to stop social media users from creating ostentatious personas to cater to what the authorities describe as "vulgar needs" and to discourage the deliberate display of extravagant lifestyles. Alongside Wang, other influencers like "Sister Abalone," a wealthy socialite known for her online tours of her luxurious Macau homes, who posted about luxury goods, have also been banned.

The CAC's actions have elicited mixed reactions. Some individuals praise the government's efforts to promote modesty, especially during economic challenges. Others criticize the measures as excessive control over online content. Carwyn Morris, an expert on Chinese internet policy at Leiden University in the Netherlands, commented that the crackdown could make authorities appear more moral and principled, particularly during economic slowdowns.

State-run media in China published a statement from the authorities emphasizing the importance of stopping the spread of materialism among the youth. The statement underscored the negative influence that displaying luxury and wealth online can have on teenagers. According to the CAC, this trend needs to be curbed to prevent its harmful effects on society.

This move marks a significant step in China's efforts to regulate online content and influence. By targeting high-profile influencers like Wang, the government aims to reshape the online landscape and promote values that align with its vision for a more modest and responsible society.