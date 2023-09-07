Who Is Noor Alfallah? Al Pacino Splits with Girlfriend Three Months after Welcoming Baby as She Files for Full Child Custody

Al Pacino and his girlfriend Noor Alfallah have split and she has filed for custody of their three-month-old son, Roman Alfallah Pacino. The 29-year-old filed a petition to determine the parental relationship with the legendary actor in Los Angeles, as per court documents obtained by Page Six.

Alfallah added that she wishes for the 83-year-old actor, Al Pacino, to have "reasonable visitation" with their child, as reported by The Blast after reviewing legal documents. Pacino and Alfallah had been romantically involved since April 2022 and welcomed their son on June 6 at Cedar's Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. The filing is commonly used by unmarried couples who have children to establish child custody, visitation rights, and child support.

Love, Child and a Breakup

In addition to her request for child custody and visitation rights, Alfallah also wants Al Pacino to pay for her legal fees and any other expenses related to the court proceedings, The Blast reported on Wednesday.

She has included a signed "voluntary declaration of parentage," which serves as evidence that Al Pacino is indeed the biological father of their child, Roman Alfallah Pacino.

The star of Scarface has already fathered three kids with two different women: twins Olivia and Anton James Pacino, who are 22 years old, and Julie Pacino, 33, who he shares with Jan Tarrant.

According to the outlet, Alfallah has informed the court that she is open to granting Al Pacino joint legal custody of their infant son. Joint legal custody would involve both parents having a say in important matters such as education, religion, and medical treatment for their child.

The "voluntary declaration of parentage," which bears the signatures of both herself and Al Pacino, was signed six days after the birth of their son and is often used as evidence to establish parental rights.

The court filing does not specify a particular amount of child support in this case, as reported by the outlet. The legal documents mention that " the court may make orders for support of the children and issue an earnings assignment without further notice to either party."

This suggests that the judge will determine the child support amount based on what Alfallah requests in upcoming hearings. There is no indication that Al Pacino is opposed to these requests, according to the outlet.

It's also noted that Alfallah and Pacino's obstetrician-gynecologist (OB-GYN) is Dr. Thais Aliabadi, based in Beverly Hills, who has been involved in high-profile deliveries, including that of Khloe Kardashian's child on the reality show "Keeping Up With The Kardashians."

A New Battle

Noor Alfallah has been in previous relationships with notable figures, including Mick Jagger, the iconic musician from the Rolling Stones and Nicolas Berggruen, a billionaire investor and philanthropist.

She was also seen in the company of Clint Eastwood in 2019, but she maintained that they were just family friends. In 2021, she was seen with actor Eli Roth, known for his role in "Inglourious Basterds."

The significant age gap between Alfallah and Al Pacino doesn't appear to be a concern, according to a source cited in an April 2022 report. The source mentioned that Alfallah typically dates wealthy, older men and moves within a wealthy, jet-set social circle. She comes from a financially well-off family.

According to a DailyMail.com report, she had an extraordinary upbringing in Beverly Hills and has had high-profile romances, which include a tryst with 79-year-old rock legend Mick Jagger.

The socialite dated the Rolling Stones frontman in 2017 when Jagger was 74 and she was only 22. After their relationship ended, Alfallah talked about how she felt about their age gap, acknowledging that many "people made comments," but adamantly stating that it "didn't matter to her."

"Our ages didn't matter to me," Alfallah told Hello. "The heart doesn't know what it sees, it only knows what it feels. It was my first serious relationship, but it was a happy time for me."

After her relationship with Jagger ended in 2019, Alfallah was linked to actor and director Clint Eastwood, 91. However, she said at that time that the two were merely close family friends, the outlet reported.

In 2018, Alfallah dated philanthropist Nicolas Berggruen, a 61-year-old billionaire.

In the same year, she was also seen out on multiple dates with Hostel filmmaker Eli Roth, 51.

Alfallah grew up elite Beverly Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles and attended the UCLA School of Film and Television before landing a job as a producer.

She is the oldest of four children and was brought up by her American mother Alana and her Kuwaiti father Falah, the outlet reported.

Both of their social media accounts are set to private, and her father is listed as the president of a company called Q8 Capital Inc. on his LinkedIn page.

Alfallah, presently, is working as the vice president of Lynda Obst Productions at Sony and is simultaneously developing two feature films with Obst. The VP reportedly agreed to produce pods with Imagine Entertainment head Brian Grazer in 2021, along with her sister Remi.

According to a 2013 New York Post report, Alfallah's family's wealth was "estimated to be in the high nine figures."

Alfallah has amassed an amazing group of high-profile friends over the years, including Grazer, 70, and his wife Veronica, with whom she frequently shares pictures on Instagram.

She frequently brags to her 17,000 followers about her opulent jet-set lifestyle. She shared photos of herself taking vacations in a variety of opulent locations last year, including Cap d'Antibes, France, where she stayed at fashion designer Jean Pigozzi's private estate.

The circumstances surrounding the pregnancy of Alfallah and Al Pacino were initially shrouded in mystery. There were claims that the actor had requested a pre-natal DNA test because he was skeptical that he could father a child and had only learned about the pregnancy in April. It was also suggested that he believed his relationship with Noor was already over at that point.

However, a source close to the couple later contradicted these claims, stating that Pacino was delighted about the pregnancy and that he had not been kept unaware of it for 11 weeks. The source emphasized that they were very much in love and pushed back against the idea that Alfallah was a "gold digger," asserting that she had wanted a baby for years.

During this period, TMZ reported that Pacino initially had doubts about the paternity of the child due to certain medical issues that could commonly prevent a man from impregnating a woman.

According to insiders cited by the outlet, Al Pacino learned about Alfallah's pregnancy when she was already six months along, and he was reportedly "shocked" by the revelation. Alfallah agreed to undergo a DNA test to confirm that Pacino was indeed the father of the child, which evidently resolved any doubts about paternity.