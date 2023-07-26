Who Is Veronica Correia? Portuguese Mom Who Tossed 36G Bra at Drake During NY Concert in Talks with Playboy [WATCH]

A busty woman who went viral after she threw her 36G bra at Drake while he was performing on stage has been contacted by Playboy. Veronica Correia, 21, revealed on Tuesday that she has been announced as a new Playboy content creator. Correia is a Portuguese businesswoman from Rhode Island.

Correia became an overnight sensation after her show-stopping maneuver at the recent concert of the "Hotline Bling" rapper last week that instantly caught the attention of Playboy. Upon finding the piece of clothing, the One Dance artist picked it up and noticed the tag, and exclaimed: "Damn. 36G? Locate this woman immediately."

No Stopping Her

Since then, there has been no looking back for Correia. And on Tuesday, she revealed the brand-new deal she has landed following her bold act.

"Playboy's creator-led digital platform is for the world's top creators to interact directly with their fans, expand their communities and build their own personal content and commerce businesses," a rep revealed on Tuesday, excitedly announcing Correia's collaboration with the iconic brand.

"Playboy is dedicated to creative freedom, artistic expression, and sex positivity as the next evolution of Playboy's long history at the intersection of culture and sex."

Given Drake's enthusiastic and amorous reaction to Correia's black bra at his concert, it's entirely possible that he might be intrigued enough to follow her content or show interest in her work. His public display of interest in the moment suggests that he could be curious about what she has to offer.

In fact, the singer was caught on camera sniffing Correia's black bra after it landed on stage during his performance at Madison Square Garden.

He then humorously asked the audience to help find the owner of the item, further adding to the memorable moment of the concert.

"36G?" Drake was heard saying after looking at the bra's tag. "Locate this woman immediately!"

Correia later took to TikTok to confirm her identity as the person who threw the bra at the singer during his performance, excitedly declaring, "ITS MEEEEE!!!!"

Breaking the Internet

On Tuesday, Correia posted a screenshot on her social media account, revealing that Playboy had reached out to her after her bra-throwing moment at the concert.

"Hi Veronica!" You're gorgeous," a message from Playboy's official Instagram account read. "We recently launched a new invitation-only Playboy app that gives creators the opportunity to earn by monetizing exclusive content similar to the ones you're already posting on IG and TikTok. We would love to invite you to apply. Let me know once you've applied and I'll accept you right away."

An excited Correia quickly responded, writing: "Thank you so much. I've applied and cannot wait to hear back."

Correia's TikTok video garnered over 6.1 million views, and as a result, she has now accumulated more than 51,000 followers on Instagram. She has now spoken out about what led up to the decision and what went through her mind when he grabbed it - as well as the aftermath of the now-viral incident.

Speaking to TMZ, she explained that she went to the concert with "no intention of throwing her bra."

"But then, I was having a little fun and he came past me to walk to the DJ booth. He was singing right in front of me, and I was like, 'You know what. I'm gonna do it,'" she explained.

"He passed right by me and I just knew he was gonna pick it up because I threw it right by his feet. There was no way he was gonna walk by it."

Veronica, a mother-of-one and owner of CafÃ© La La coffee shop in Rhode Island, confidently said that 36G is her "true bra size", emphasizing that her ample chest is "all natural." She explained that having a curvier figure "runs in her family", attributing her bust size to genetics.

After Veronica shared the incident on her Instagram Stories and it gained viral attention, Drake managed to find her account and responded to her Stories with a laughing emoji. The singer's reaction added to the buzz and excitement surrounding the now-famous bra-throwing incident.