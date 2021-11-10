Travis Scott and Drake Partied after Astroworld Tragedy? Claims He Didn't Know Fans Had Died

Travis Scott joined Drake at Dave and Buster's and partied even after eight people died at his concert, which was called off mid-show due to medical emergencies and claims that he didn't know that people had died. Drake had hosted an after-party and the two rappers continued to party, while firefighters and medics scrambled to save lives of people at the Astroworld concert.

Scott, 30, had his set on Friday evening in Houston interrupted by ambulances. He was unable to finish his performance, and the show was called off early. According to a source quoted by TMZ, the rapper was never told at the festival that people had died and several others were injured.

Too Insensitive

Scott and Drake went on to party, although they now claim that they didn't know that people had died and hundreds were injured after the crowed surged, according to the source. However, that contradicts what footages from the Astroworld concert on Friday show.

Scott was performing in Houston when ambulances interrupted his set, the source said. Seeing the ambulances arriving, he reportedly said, "What the f*** is that?"

The source said that, Scott, even after saying that carried on. Live Nation stopped the concert about 30 minutes ahead of the scheduled time, around 10:10pm. By that time it was already 40 minutes when city officials said the "mass casualty event" had begun.

This mean, Scott was well aware that there was a stampede and people were dying but still continued with the show.

However, he didn't stop there. Despite the ambulances, and the "mass casualty" declaration, and the show being called off, the rapper then went to Dave and Buster's, a sports bar in Houston, to celebrate with Drake - who appeared on stage with him.

Saving Scott

Although the timeline of the events tell a different story, Scott, according to the source, is maintaining that he didn't know people were dying. "Travis didn't know the severity of the situation when he arrived at the party. As far as timing, this remains consistent with the fact that no one including the police had publicly confirmed the gravity of the events that had taken place," the source told TMZ.

According to the source, Scott left the party the moment he learnt that multiple people had died. Scott's presence at the party, however, will only mount pressure on him.

In a bid to damage control, Scott has promised to pay funeral expenses, but families of the victims believe that there should have been better security protocols in place in the first place.

He is already facing multiple lawsuits from relatives of those who lost their lives in the tragedy and the numbers are likely to increase. Darius Williams, a security guard hired for the event, told TMZ that he felt unprepared for the event as his instructions for his job were "vague."

"I just knew we were understaffed in every sense of the word," he said. "There was probably one security guard â€” from what I saw, I would say there was one security guard for every 500 to 1,000 people."