How Did Annabelle Ham Die? YouTube Star Dies Unexpectedly Aged 22 after Suffering 'Epileptic Event' Following Bachelorette Party

YouTube star Annabelle Ham, known for sharing her day-to-day life as a college student, has been found dead at the age of 22, her family has revealed. The popular social media influencer passed away last Saturday after suffering an "epileptic event", her family said on Tuesday. However, an official cause of death has not yet been revealed.

"This is Annabelle's family. We're writing this with heavy, heavy hearts," reads a caption of a family photo posted to the 22-year-old content creator's Instagram account on Tuesday. According to reports, one of Ham's sisters, Alexandria, said that she "struggled with epilepsy for a while."

Unexpected Death

"Annabelle experienced an epileptic event and has gone on to the gates of heaven. She struggled with this for a long time and wanted to raise awareness for it, which we will do in honor of her," the statement read.

Epilepsy is a neurological condition marked by recurrent seizures, as described by the American Association of Neurological Surgeons.

According to DailyMail.com, the woman from Atlanta disappeared during a bachelorette party in Fairhope, Alabama. Her older sister, Alexandria, mentioned on Facebook that Annabelle was last spotted walking along a pier.

"My sister is missing. We have her phone. She might have fallen off pier," read her Facebook post on Saturday.

Fairhope Police released a statement stating that they received a call at 3:32 pm regarding a missing person and the person was later found dead. Police also confirmed that foul play was not involved in the incident.

However, the cause of death hasn't yet been released.

Amidst the speculation surrounding Annabelle's passing, her family has requested privacy as they mourn the death of the student.

"Please don't post or spread speculation or details that are unfounded. There will be a time to share more details and to go deeper into her life," they wrote.

"Unnecessary comments only serve to hurt us all, this is a time for remembrance and mourning. Thank you."

Family and Friends Shocked

Annabelle's sorority at Kennesaw State University in Georgia, where she was pursuing a communications degree, also honored the social media influencer in tribute.

"Alpha Omicron Pi is mourning the loss of Annabelle Ham, Beta Zeta," the group wrote on Facebook.

"Annabelle lived a vibrant life, brought smiles into every situation, and was cherished by all who knew her.

"Our sisterhood is completely heartbroken for the Ham family and for a beautiful life tragically cut short."

Annabelle had amassed a significant following with over 70,000 followers on Instagram and more than 77,000 subscribers on YouTube. Her journey as an influencer began in 2014 when she started sharing lifestyle videos on her YouTube channel.

Annabelle frequently vlogged about her college life and offered makeup and beauty tips to her audience.

Following the heartbreaking news, her devoted fans have been expressing their condolences and paying tribute to her in the comments section of her social media accounts.

"Rest in peace to the most caring beautiful soul, you're in a better place," one follower wrote.

"Heart is broken. I love you so much Annabelle," wrote another fan.

"There will never be words for how heartbroken my family and I are. Annabelle was such a light to the world. A spark-plug,' her sister Alexandria wrote on Monday.

"If you knew Annabelle, you loved her and loved being around her. She loved others so well too. Please keep my family in your prayers."

Amelia Ham, Annabelle's other sister, also shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, fondly remembering her as a 'sweet and pretty' soul.

"I don't understand why god does things but, i can't even put into words how hard this is. you would never think something like this would or could happen to you until it does," she wrote.

"Annabelle was such a good sister to alexandria, and me. she was amazing, she has gone to so many places seen and done so many things. she was always happy and lighted up every room. but god was ready for her.

"I know she always wanted to live life to the fullest, that's what we have to do now. and i know she is dancing around in heaven right now. i can't wait to give u a big hug one day."

In her final YouTube video, which was uploaded three weeks before her tragic death, Annabelle discusses her experience with microblading her eyebrows.

"Everything you need to know about getting your brows microbladed! A huge THANK YOU to Gabi Brows. She is THE BEST! Thanks for watching!! I love you guys," she wrote in the caption.

The video has been inundated with touching tributes from her devoted fans.