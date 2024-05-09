Who is UmaSofia Srivastava? Miss Teen USA Resigns after Miss USA Amidst Reports of Bullying Allegations on the Organization's CEO

UmaSofia Srivastava, who was crowned Miss Teen USA 2023, announced her resignation on Wednesday, following closely on the heels of Miss USA Noelia Voigt's departure, who cited struggles with mental health. Both beauty queens, along with Claudia Michelle, the social media manager for Miss USA, reportedly faced pressure to resign due to alleged bullying by Laylah Rose, the CEO and President of the organization, as per sources cited by The New York Post.

Srivastava, who clinched the title in September, stated that her decision to step down stemmed from a misalignment of her personal values with the organization's direction. She expressed gratitude towards her supporters, including her family, state directors, sister queens, and fans who have stood by her since her victory in New Jersey.

Miss USA Noelia Voigt's resignation due to mental health concerns preceded Srivastava's departure. According to reports from The New York Post, insiders revealed a toxic atmosphere within the organization, prompting serious concerns.

Claudia Michelle, who resigned from her role earlier this month, took to Instagram to express her appreciation for working with Voigt and Srivastava, describing it as a pleasure. However, she raised several issues regarding her tenure, including not being compensated for the first two months of her work and being solely responsible for managing Miss USA's social media presence.

In her Instagram post, Michelle criticized the organization's failure to provide necessary support and resources, stating that for a brand as prestigious as Miss USA, a dedicated social media team is indispensable. She also highlighted the lack of empowerment within the organization, expressing her hope that her statement would shed light on the challenges faced by the affected titleholders.

The resignations of Srivastava, Voigt, and Michelle have cast a shadow over the organization, prompting calls for intervention at the leadership level to address the alleged bullying and toxic work environment. The Miss USA organization, known for promoting women's empowerment, now faces scrutiny over its handling of the situation and its commitment to supporting the well-being of its members.

As the beauty pageant world grapples with these controversies, the spotlight remains on the need for transparency, accountability, and genuine empowerment within organizations like Miss USA to ensure the well-being and success of its participants.