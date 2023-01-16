Accusations that the Miss Universe pageant that ended on Sunday was rigged in favour of Miss USA are getting louder and louder.

Miss Universe fans suspect Anne Jakrajutatip, the head of JKN Global Group which owns both Miss Universe and Miss USA, of favouring Miss USA.

They highlighted that the pageant was hosted in New Orleans and fixed from the get-go to make sure that R'Bonney Gabriel reigned with Amanda Dudamel, Miss Venezuela, being the runner-up and Dominican Republic's Andreina Martinez coming in third.

The Clicking Question

Distraught fans point out that R'Bonney Gabriel failed to impress with her answer to the question "If you win Miss Universe, how will you work to demonstrate this is an empowering and progressive organization?" Miss USA said she wants to use fashion as a force for good and explained how she uses recycled materials for sewing clothes. R'Bonney added that she gives away sewing machines to victims of human trafficking and domestic violence. "And I say that because it is so important to invest in others in our community, and use your unique talent to make a difference."

Andreina Martinez, on the other hand, said she will utilize her leadership and determination to communicate and become the ambassador for the Miss Universe Organization. While, Miss Venezuela impressed the audience saying she will encourage women who inspire with their messages and transform with their actions.

But the judges gave the Miss Universe crown to R'Bonney Gabriel â€“ naming the first Filipino American to win the 71st Miss Universe. She is a native of Houston and CEO of R'Bonney Nola, a sustainable clothing line.

Thai Businesswoman

Falling in the firing line is Anne Jakkapong Jakrajutatip, a Thai businesswoman and transgender advocate who bought the Miss Universe Organization for $20 million in 2022. This made her the first woman to own the global beauty pageant in its 71-year history.

Moreover, Anne is a reality TV star in Thailand. She had appeared on local versions of "Project Runway" and "Shark Tank". The businesswoman helped establish Life Inspired for Transsexual Foundation. She has around 6 million followers on Instagram.

Anne studied in an all-male school in Thailand and was constantly bullied by her classmates. She revealed that she was sexually harassed by her teacher because of her gender identity which prompted her to drop out of school. Anne pursued further studies in Australia. She is an "erudite" â€“ a human having a wide range of knowledge and is well-read.