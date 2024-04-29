Who is Alejandra Rodríguez? 60-Year-Old Lawyer Makes History by Winning Miss Universe Buenos Aires 2024

A 60-Year-Old Lawyer and Journalist from La Plata has been crowned Miss Universe Buenos Aires 2024" . Alejandra Marisa Rodríguez, a lawyer and journalist from La Plata, Argentina, has claimed the title of Miss Universe Buenos Aires 2024, breaking stereotypes surrounding age and beauty. Her victory, celebrated globally, marks a historic moment as she becomes the first woman of her age to win such a prestigious beauty pageant. Rodríguez's radiant smile and graceful demeanor captured the hearts of both judges and spectators.

According to footage shared online, Rodríguez will now represent Buenos Aires in the national selection for Miss Universe Argentina, scheduled for May 2024. If successful, she will proudly carry the Argentine flag to compete in the Miss Universe World contest, slated to take place in Mexico on September 28, 2024. Rodríguez's journey challenges conventional beauty standards and defies societal norms, showcasing that confidence, elegance, and charm transcend age barriers.

Who is Alejandra Rodríguez?

She is a lawyer and journalist from La Plata. After completing her education, she pursued a career in journalism, as per New York Post. Later, she studied law and became a legal advisor for a hospital. She has shattered stereotypes and marked a monumental shift in beauty pageants.

Why is Alejandra Rodríguez's win historic?

In the past, The Miss Universe pageant only allowed contestants aged between 18 and 28 years, as reported by The Independent. However, the Miss Universe Organization announced in 2023 that from 2024 onwards, pageant contestants would not have an upper age limit, allowing anyone above 18 to compete.