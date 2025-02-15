Who Is Trinity Shockley? Indiana Teen Plotting Valentine's Day Mass Shooting at School Was 'Sexually Obsessed' With Parkland Shooter Nikolas Cruz

An Indiana teen accused of plotting a Valentine's Day school shooting had a twisted sexual with mass murderer Nikolas Cruz, authorities revealed. Trinity Shockley, 18, was reportedly obsessed with the notoriety of school shooters and devised a sinister plot to attack Mooresville High School on Friday, according to an arrest affidavit.

While preparing for the attack, she sought mental health treatment and even told a school counselor that she felt "sexual attracted" to Cruz—the Parkland shooter who killed 17 people on Valentine's Day in 2018. Shockley used online accounts to share her deadly plans with others. Just days before her arrest, she sent a message saying, "Parkland part two."

Sinister Plot and a Twisted Obsession

"I've been planning this for a year," Shockley allegedly wrote in her message. The affidavit, filed in Morgan County Superior Court after Shockley's arrest on Thursday, also highlighted the 18-year-old's struggles with bullying and the decline in her mental health.

Indiana officials said they zeroed in on Shockley after receiving a tip from the FBI, which reportedly alerted them to her plans for a Valentine's Day massacre and her access to an AR-15.

This arrest comes less than two years after Shockley made news in the state for surviving a tragic accident in which she was hit by a drunk driver while walking to her school bus.

Police executed a search warrant at Shockley's Mooresville home as part of her arrest, which followed a week-long investigation. Investigators said that the FBI tip led them to uncover messages Shockley allegedly sent on Snapchat and Discord, where she discussed her plans to carry out a school shooting.

She reportedly talked about purchasing a bulletproof vest and shared photos of firearm magazines, according to the Indy Star.

On February 10, Shockley allegedly sent a message reading, "4 more days," as noted in the affidavit.

Authorities said the troubled teen had a disturbing obsession with mass murderers, revealing she had told a school counselor she was sexually attracted to Nikolas Cruz, the Parkland shooter, and had even sent him letters in prison.

Police added that Shockley showed the counselor a heart-shaped locket she kept, containing Cruz's picture inside.

The teen had Cruz's photo on her laptop wallpaper during his trial and wore three buttons with images of mass shooters attached to her backpack, according to the affidavit.

Serious Mental Health Problem

Cops also found three notebooks inside Shockley's backpack covered with swastikas and hate-filled messages, including phrases like "kill," "bang," and "I hate you all DIE DIE DIE." One entry, dated January 9, read, "I am death, destroyer of worlds."

In another message from an online account believed to be linked to Shockley, she shared an image of Dylan Roof, who killed nine people in a South Carolina church in 2015, with the caption: "I have THIS staring at me."

Shockley allegedly told the school counselor about her fixation on Cruz the day after sending the Roof message.

During the search of her home, police found the notebooks and various items resembling a "shrine" to mass shooters, including other similar trinkets and mementos. The FBI tip that led authorities to Shockley reportedly identified the online accounts as belonging to someone named "Jamie," who claimed to be a transgender 12th grader.

When questioned by detectives on Thursday, Shockley said she wrote the messages to show she was Cruz's "number one fan."

However, after seeing "all the police officers," she realized she "did not want this" and was about to be arrested, according to the affidavit.