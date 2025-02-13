Wisconsin Man Who Fatally Shot Ex-Girlfriend After Argument Over Her Second Pregnancy, Sentenced

Logan Barclay, 24, of Janesville, has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend, Kiersten Hansen, and leaving her body on a bike trail in April 2024.

Barclay pleaded guilty in Rock County Court in November to a single count of first-degree intentional homicide as domestic abuse. He will be eligible for supervised release after 50 years. Barclay was also ordered to pay a $5,000 fine, to go into a crime victim compensation fund.

Barclay Shot Victim in the Stomach Following an Argument Over Her Second Pregnancy

According to the Rock County District Attorney's Office, on April 16th, 2024, Barclay went on a walk with the victim, 22-year-old Kiersten Hansen, along the Peace Trail in Janesville the night of April 16th, and then shot her in the stomach over an argument about her being pregnant again.

A passerby found her body the following day, in the Fisher Creek area, near South Afton Road and West Rockport Drive. Detectives were able to identify Hansen the following day and looked at Barclay, with whom she had a prior dating relationship and shared a child, as the suspect.

Barclay Set Up Alibi Through Friends, Planned Hansen's Murder

Evidence from police reports, texts and video clips also showed Barclay had set up an alibi through friends and planned Hansen's murder "down to the T," according to prosecuting attorney Jason Sanders.

"What Logan Barclay did is utterly, morally, reprehensible," Sanders said. "Thanks to him, Kiersten didn't just come into the world with company, she left with it, too."

Barclay's lawyer, Attorney Melissa Frost, argued in his defense, seeking assurance of a release date, telling the judge that Barclay has no prior criminal record, has previous trauma from his brother's murder, and has trouble controlling his emotions.