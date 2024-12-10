Luigi Mangione: Brian Thompson's Killer Posted Chilling Quotes on Goodreads Page as It Is Revealed Ivy League Student Was Inspired by Kaczynski

The man arrested in connection with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson had shared numerous quotes online from Ted Kaczynski, the infamous "Unabomber," as well as other reflections on health and illness. Luigi Mangione, a 26-year-old Maryland native and Ivy League graduate was arrested for killing Thompson.

Mangione was blocked and then immediately arrested at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania around 9 a.m. ET on firearm-related charges. Investigators reportedly found a "ghost gun" in his possession, possibly fabricated using a 3D printer on him. Mangione reportedly posted at least six quotes attributed to Kaczynski, the domestic terrorist known for terrorizing the U.S. for nearly two decades with his homemade explosives.

Chilling Online Revelations

"Imagine a society that subjects people to conditions that make them terribly unhappy then gives them the drugs to take away their unhappiness," read one excerpt from a Kaczynski quote on Mangione's Goodreads page.

"The concept of 'mental health' in our society is defined largely by the extent to which an individual behaves in accord with the needs of the system and does so without showing signs of stress," read another post of the silent killer.

Luigi Mangione was arrested on Monday in Altoona, Pennsylvania, in connection with the deadly shooting in Manhattan last week.

Authorities found a 3D-printed firearm and a handwritten manifesto in his possession, reminiscent of the documents associated with the notorious mathematician-turned-terrorist Ted Kaczynski.

Kaczynski, who died from cancer last year, had his bombing spree come to an end when his brother identified his writing style in Industrial Society and Its Future, an anti-technology manifesto published in The Washington Post.

Mangione, a computer science graduate from the University of Pennsylvania, appeared to draw influence from his fellow Ivy League alumnus, frequently quoting passages from Industrial Society and Its Future on his Goodreads profile.

Wrong Influence

Mangione's online profile also featured a wide range of quotes, spanning from the philosophical musings of Socrates and Marcus Aurelius to the literary works of Aldous Huxley and even the whimsical words of Dr. Seuss.

"They say a healthy person has a thousand wishes but a sick person has only one wish—to get well," read another quote on his Goodreads page attributed to bestselling fitness author Joe De Sena from The Spartan Way: Eat Better. Train Better. Think Better. Be Better.

Some of the other Kaczynski quotes included, "The conservatives are fools: They whine about the decay of traditional values, yet they enthusiastically support technological progress and economic growth."

Mangione graduated as valedictorian from Gilman School in 2016.

According to the New York Times, authorities arrested Mangione at the McDonald's located at 407 East Plank Road in southern Altoona, Pennsylvania.

The newspaper reported that a 911 call was placed from the restaurant around 9:15 a.m. on Monday. An anonymous law enforcement source revealed that the 911 caller, who may have identified the suspect, was an elderly customer at the McDonald's.

The ID found with Mangione matched the one he used to check into a New York City hostel on November 24. Along with the ID, he was carrying a manifesto that appeared to express his anger toward the healthcare industry and its focus on profits.

Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was fatally shot outside a Hilton hotel in Midtown Manhattan at 6:44 a.m. on Wednesday, December 4. He had come to the city to host the company's annual investor meeting, where he was expected to announce strong profits.