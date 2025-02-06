Who Was Rickard Andersson? Sweden School Shooter Who Killed 11 Had Social Phobia and Had Lost Contact with His Family and Friends

The man suspected of carrying out the worst mass shooting in Sweden's history has been pictured for the first time. Swedish news outlet Expressen released a photo of 35-year-old Rickard Andersson, who is believed to be behind the shooting, that left 10 people dead at Risbergska School in Örebro's Västhaga district on Tuesday.

Police said that the suspect turned the gun on himself after carrying out the massacre in the school. Luckily there weren't too many students at that time. Authorities did not immediately reveal the gunman's identity, but family members speaking to Swedish media described him as a troubled loner who had lost all contact with his loved ones.

Loner Who was Disillusioned

Relatives shared that he was socially withdrawn, unemployed, and struggling with "having a rad time." According to Expressen, Andersson suffered from severe social anxiety, often walking around with his hood up and covering his mouth with his hands.

A former classmate admitted feeling uneasy around him, noting that Andersson always kept his face hidden.

Originally named Jonas Simon, the shooter legally changed his name eight years ago—a decision that reportedly shocked his family. "We haven't had much contact with him in recent years. As a child he was different but lively. He did well in school," one relative said.

"But in recent years he has had a hard time. He is not working."

Andersson reportedly grew up in Örebro with his parents and siblings in an affluent part of the city and completed high school with average grades. After finishing school, he moved to Storgatan, a nearby area.

Another family member described Andersson as a recluse, saying , "'He used to have a friend he hung out with a lot, but not now. He wants to be by himself. He doesn't seem to like people."

Relatives also said that Andersson had minimal contact with his parents, who frequently traveled, though he did take care of their dog.

Authorities are working to determine a possible motive for the attack and are investigating whether others were involved.

Sweden's Worst Nightmare

On Tuesday afternoon, a team of armed officers raided Andersson's home. While police declined to share details of the operation to Swedish media, TV4 reported that the Andersson had no prior criminal record and was not previously on law enforcement's radar.

He also had a firearms license. The details surfaced as the number of deaths increased from at least 10 to 11 overnight. Authorities confirmed, "At this time, there are 11 deaths due to the incident."

Officials said that three women and two men who suffered gunshot wounds underwent surgery at Örebro University Hospital. All five were in serious but stable condition after being admitted with life-threatening injuries. Meanwhile, another woman received treatment for minor injuries and remained in stable condition.

Students and teachers recounted to Reuters and local media how they attempted to save their classmates before fleeing the scene.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson called the incident the "worst mass shooting in Sweden's history" and said, "Today, we have witnessed brutal, deadly violence against completely innocent people."