Who is Tommy Bryant? Albama City Councilman Uses Racial Slur in Meeting; Says 'Do We Have a House N***er in Here?'

Tommy Bryant, a Tarrant City Councilman, faced severe backlash after he was caught using a racist slur during a council meeting on Monday night. There were calls seeking his resignation after the video clip of the meeting went viral on social media.

Following the death of George Floyd last year, the Black Lives Matter movement picked up and internet was flooded with videos of racial abuse.

Bryant Was Questioned About His Wife's Controversial post on FB

According to CBS 42, prior to the racial outburst Bryant was questioned about a controversial race post made by his wife on Facebook by a person during the meeting. Responding to the allegations, an agitated Bryant is seen standing up and saying, "The n-word. The n-word. Let's get to the n-word. Hey. Do we have a house ni**er in here? Do we? Hey. Would she please stand up?"

Another person on the city council, who can not be seen on the camera, says, "That's what Mrs. Freeman was called," while referring to City Councilwoman Veronica Freeman.

Justifying his use of racial slur, Bryant claimed that the same word was also used by Tarrant Mayor Wayman Newton while interacting with Freeman. "That's what the mayor called her. What do y'all think about that? Huh? Y'all like that?" Bryant said.

Condemning the incident, the Alabama Democratic Party asked for Bryant's resignation terming him "a racist unfit to serve." Wade Perry, the party's executive director, issued a statement saying, "Alabama still has a long way to go when it comes to race, but cozying up to the KKK and using the N word should make you unfit to serve. These racists belong in the history books with Bull Connor and George Wallace, not on the taxpayer's payroll."

Bryant Refuses to Step Down Amidst Uproar

Bryant faced flak for his racist comment on social media too. "A city council member in Tarrant, Alabama just casually used the N-word. Contact the Mayor of Tarrant and demand that Tommy Bryant resign or be removed immediately. RT if you agree," tweeted a user.

"I NEVER ever thought I'd hear these words spoken, even on twitter. He needs to be banned from public office. My GOD "A racist unfit to serve." John "Tommy" Bryant, Tarrant Alabama councilman, asks "do we have a house nigger in here", while gesturing towards a black official," wrote another.

However, despite the resistance, Bryant said that he wont step down. the outlet reported that while speaking with reporters Bryant said that he may even consider running for mayor next time.

Speaking about the use of N-word, Bryant said, "It is ok for me to repeat it because as I said before, I wanted everybody to know what the mayor had said. He said it in a derogatory manner, I said it so that people would know what the mayor said."