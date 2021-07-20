Who is Andrea Dick? NJ Woman Trolled After Refusing to Remove Anti-Biden Flags From Fence

Andrea Dick, a woman from New Jersey, was trolled on social media after a judge ordered her to remove the profanity laden banners related to US President Joe Biden from her fence. The judge asked Dick and her mother to either take down the flags or face a daily fine of $250.

Slamming down Dick's attorney's claim of her being protected under the First Amendment 's attorney, Municipal Court Judge Gary Bundy said 'freedom of speech is not simply an absolute right. "It is clear from state law and statutes that we cannot simply put up the umbrella of the First Amendment and say everything and anything is protected speech." the judge added.

Dick's Anti- Biden Flags Deemed Obscene by Authorities

NJ.com reported that the Trump supporter's house is located near an elementary school in Roselle Park. There are six flags out of which one features a photo of Donald Trump raising both middle fingers and the words "F**k Biden" written below. The flags also contain the messages, "Don't Blame Me I Voted For Trump", "Joe Biden Sucks", "F**k Biden Not My President", and "Socialism Sucks Biden Blows".

The profanity laden signs came to the authorities' attention after area residents complained to the Borough officials.

Mayor Joseph Signorello, a Democrat, told the out that Dick was asked to remove the display as it goes against a borough ordinance that prohibits residents from displaying "obscene materials."

"It's been brought to our attention less because of the political aspect of it, but the vulgarity of it," he said. "The real problem is, from a neighbor perspective, is it's a block away from an elementary school. It's in a high visibility area for children. Most of the ire was drawn from a lot of local parents," said Signorello.

Dick Refuses to Take Flags Down

Insisting that she has right to freedom of speech, Dick said that she doesn't plan to remove the profanity laden flags.

"I'm not taking them down. I refuse to take them down... Today I got a phone call from code enforcement... I said nothing against you, but I'm not taking them down. I said I have a right, freedom of speech, and I'm leaving them up there," she told the outlet.

However, the incident did not escape social media and soon the users were talking about it and trolled the NJ resident. "Can I just say, her name is Andrea Dick? Yes, I can, because the First Amendment protects that right also Her name is Andrea Dick," tweeted a user.

"With a name like Andrea Dick, what would you expect," wrote one as another added, "Andrea Dick is definitely a Dickette. And a scumbag."

"Andrea Dick. Her name couldn't be more befitting her actions," read one tweet. "Andrea Dick could learn to be a kinder neighbor who thinks about children. Let's hope. Don't be a Dick."