A claim suggesting that Haitian President Jovenel Moïse had spoken about exposing Clinton Foundation a day before his assassination, is found to be a hoax. As per the viral claim, the deceased president was about to expose fraud perpetrated by the Clinton Foundation following the earthquake in Haiti in 2010.

Moïse and his wife Martine Moise were attacked by assailants at the couple's home in Port-au-Prince, leading to his death. Moise was tortured and his eyes gouged out before the assassins shot him dead. Martine was also seriously wounded in the attack.

How Did the Claim Originate?

The viral claim originated after Genesius Times published an article headlined 'BREAKING: Haitian President Jovenel Moïse to expose Clinton Foundation fraud tomorrow.' The article was filed under the political section of the website.

"The Clintons fundraising activities have long been raising justified concerns. However, foreign investigations into the Clinton Foundation's activities are moving too slowly. Fortunately, one brave head of state, Haitian President Jovenel Moïse is set to expose fraud perpetrated by the Clinton Foundation following the earthquake there in 2010," stated the outlet.

"A spokesman said that Moïse also has information on how the Clinton Foundation diverted money intended for earthquake relief to be used to traffic minors in a sex slave trade associated with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein," the article read further.

The claim was shared by several netizens on their social media pages. "President Moise says he will expose Clinton's tomorrow. But Tomorrow Never Comes. Clintons .. On The Kill Again WITH NO NEWS COVERAGE!!" a Facebook user wrote while sharing the viral claim. "This is the third one who was stupid enough to announce they would testify and was found dead the next day," commented a user.

"People should learn by now, do not step forward against the Clinton's. Just release the information to news agencies around the world in one massive dump," read another comment.

Here is the Truth

Debunking the viral claim, Reuters stated that it has found no reports of Moise telling any media about the Clinton Foundation days before his death.

Further the website Genesius Times describes itself as striving to provide the most up-to-date, accurate fake news on the Internet. "Our team of journalists, hacks, and starving writers only want one thing: to make you laugh and/or cry," the website says.

The outlet stated that the article appears to be published after the announcement of Moise's death. The publisher, also labeled as satire on Facebook, posted the article on July 7 clearly indicating that it was created after his death was made public, Reuters reported.