Who is Faris Nunn? Viral Clip Shows 8-Yr-Old Saying She Was 'Prepared' for Shootout at DC Nationals Park

Faris Nunn, an eight-year-old girl, caught internet's attention after her video of being 'prepared' for a shootout went viral. Nunn's statement was in reference to the shootout that took place outside Nationals Park during a baseball game on Saturday.

The clip which was shared by the WUSA 9 reporter Jess Arnold, who spoke to the girl after the shootout, has generated more than 3.9 million views.

Nunn Says It Was Her Second Shootout

According to the reports three people including a bystander who was attending the game were injured in the shootout which took place outside the park.

Multiple loud shots were heard during the bottom of the 6th inning in a game between the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres, sending the players and onlookers into a tizzy.

Nunn was seated inside the park at the third baseline with her younger brother and her parents when the shooting took place. "I saw people looking that way and I didn't know what was going on until I heard someone say get out, so I just started going under the seat," Nunn is heard saying in the viral clip. "Oh my gosh, how are you feeling?" Arnold asked the girl.

"Uh, it was my second shooting, so I was kind of prepared," Nunn replied. "Because I always am expecting something to happen."

Social Media Express Shock Over Nunn's Statement

Sharing the clip on Twitter, Arnold wrote, "Sober reminder of what far too many kids in DC face daily. When I asked this 8 y/o girl - who was w/ her family at last night's game - how she felt when they heard shots, she said, "It was my second shooting, so I was kind of prepared." This should not be normal."

Soon the microblogging site was filled with reactions from the shocked users. "Millions of Americans are perfectly okay with Faris Nunn living like this," wrote a user.

"Faris Nunn, 8, was sitting by third base in Nationals Park with her family when shots rang out: "It was my second shooting. So I was kind of prepared ... I always am expecting something to happen." We don't have to live like this," wrote another.

"Faris Nunn (8) speaking calmly about her 2nd shooting experience. How is this happening that a child had two shooting incidents in her young life? Congress needs to protect our children, and everyone, from violent homicide," expressed a user.