Who Is Tia Billinger? Real Name of OnlyFans Star Bonnie Blue Who Had Sexual Encounter with 1,057 Men In 12 Hours Revealed

The estranged husband of controversial adult performer Bonnie Blue is reportedly "furious" with his wife, who he is in the process of divorcing. The 25-year-old content creator recently took on a challenge to sleep with 1,000 men within 12 hours and exceeded her goal by 57, according to her PR team.

Meanwhile, Bonnie Blue's real name has been revealed. The adult start has been identified as Tia Billinger. She proudly credited the "barely legal, barely breathing, and the husbands" for helping her accomplish her unusual personal milestone. However, the webcam model lived an ordinary life until recently, having been married to her childhood sweetheart and working in the recruitment industry.

Revealing Her Identity

Tia, originally from Derby, was married to rugby player Ollie Davidson, who plays for Long Eaton RFC in Derbyshire, where they both grew up. During her teenage years, Tia worked at her local Poundstretcher and even joined Ollie, who was privately educated, and his wealthy family on an all-expenses-paid trip to Mexico when she was 16.

The couple remained together and later moved to Australia for a working holiday, settling on the Gold Coast. However, friends of Ollie claim he and his family are deeply unhappy with Tia's recent sexcapades.

As Tia's involvement in sex work became increasingly extreme, the two eventually separated.

A friend of Ollie reportedly told the Daily Mail that he "wants nothing to do with her" and described her behavior as "shocking." Another friend added, "It's shocking, she's got to be doing it for publicity. We all feel sorry for him.", according to the Mirror.

After returning to the UK, Tia moved into a $300,000 home in Nottingham and started a career in recruitment. However, she eventually transitioned into cam work. At first, her husband Ollie was supportive of her new career path.

Proud of Her Actions

She previously said: "At the time, neither of us wanted to work Monday to Friday. We wanted more out of life. We knew continuing to do our jobs, doing the same, you're not going to change."

Speaking to Yahoo! Lifestyle recently, Tia said: "There's been a lot of judgment and jealousy. I had an old friend come up to me and say that I have no respect for myself and don't deserve any in return, and another close friend tells me how her friends think she shouldn't be friends with me anymore. I don't mind, they are judging me for having a million-dollar business whilst they live with their parents and have to work for someone else."

She added: "My family is so proud of me, my dad loved it when I had someone come up and ask me for a photo the other day! They've even asked to be in my TikToks. I've recommended this job to many family members on this trip!"