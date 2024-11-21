Bonnie Blue and Annie Knight, The Controversial OnlyFans Stars Who Gained Notoriety for Engaging with 'Barely Legal' Teens, Deported After Shocking Visa Violations

Two controversial OnlyFans creators, Bonnie Blue and Annie Knight, are being deported from Fiji after violating visa regulations. The pair, known for their provocative stunts targeting young audiences, were filming content in Fiji following Blue's recent ban from Australia.

Fiji's Immigration Minister, Pio Tikoduadua, confirmed the decision to declare Bonnie Blue, a UK national, a "prohibited immigrant." Tikoduadua cited violations of the country's immigration laws, with the duo allegedly producing adult content on visitor visas. Blue's deportation follows Fiji's Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka calling the pair "harmful" to the nation's tourism image.

Schoolies Campaign Draws Criticism

Blue and Knight, who gained notoriety for engaging with "barely legal" teens, initially relocated to Fiji after Blue's Australian visa was canceled. The campaign was tied to "Schoolies," an event celebrating high school graduates, and involved controversial public claims of sexual exploits. Just hours before the deportation news, the two boasted online about having sex with 24 individuals to honor the class of 2024.

This incident mirrors Blue's actions in 2022, where she filmed explicit content with recent school graduates on Australia's Gold Coast. Similar campaigns in the U.S. with "Spring breakers" and the UK with "Freshies" have also sparked backlash. Blue, 25, has faced criticism for her remarks blaming women for marital infidelity and controversial views on relationships, which she aired on public platforms.

Fallout from Australia

Blue's ban from Australia came after authorities alleged she intended to work during her stay, violating the terms of her 12-month visa. She has since stated she respects Australian laws, though she criticized "middle-aged Karens" for influencing the government's decision. Blue initially planned to appeal but instead traveled to Fiji with Knight.

Annie Knight, an Australian OnlyFans creator, has her own controversial goals, including publicly declaring a bid to sleep with 600 people by year-end. Both women have faced widespread condemnation for targeting young and vulnerable audiences in their explicit content.

Broader Industry Scrutiny

The controversy extends beyond Blue and Knight. Kay Manuel, another adult content creator, was recently evicted from a Gold Coast Airbnb after hosting explicit filming sessions with school leavers. Manuel reported losing nearly $15,000 on her rental, with no refund offered.

The actions of these creators have drawn significant criticism, raising broader concerns about the influence of adult industry figures on impressionable audiences. Critics argue their stunts undermine the integrity of tourism destinations and exploit youth for financial gain.

Deportation Underway

Fiji's decision to deport Blue and Knight underscores the government's commitment to protecting its image as a family-friendly tourist destination. Immigration authorities have acted decisively to enforce visa regulations, ensuring such activities do not tarnish the country's reputation.

The pair's departure marks the latest chapter in a series of controversies that continue to surround the adult content industry and its impact on society.