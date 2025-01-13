Onlyfans Model Zara Dar Reveals Pornhub Pays Triple YouTube Revenue for STEM Videos, Faces LinkedIn Ban

Zara Dar, a former PhD student turned OnlyFans content creator, has revealed an unconventional strategy for sharing her STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) videos. In a viral post on social media, Dar disclosed that she publishes her educational content on both YouTube and adult site Pornhub, citing significantly higher ad revenue from the latter.

"People may not realize this, but I upload the same STEM videos on YouTube and Pornhub. While YouTube brings more views, the revenue per million views on Pornhub is nearly three times higher," Dar wrote. She shared screenshots of her videos, including one titled What is a Neural Network?, to illustrate her point.

According to Dar, Pornhub offers $1,000 (₹86,400) per million views, compared to YouTube's $340 (₹29,376) for the same audience size. The revelation sparked mixed reactions online. Some users expressed surprise at STEM content thriving on adult platforms. Comments ranged from disbelief to humor, with one remarking, "Who knew STEM could thrive on all platforms? Turns out, adulting is maximizing ad revenue—whether it's algorithms or anatomy lessons."

LinkedIn Ban Follows Viral Post

Dar also revealed that LinkedIn banned her account after she shared the same post comparing ad revenues. She noted that while the post gained traction and attracted attention from prominent figures, her account was blocked without warning. "I shared the same post on X and LinkedIn, highlighting the revenue differences. Although the post went semi-viral on LinkedIn, my account was unexpectedly blocked," Dar explained.

Her ban on LinkedIn added another layer to the ongoing debate about content moderation and professional boundaries on social media platforms.

Career Shift to OnlyFans

Zara Dar made headlines earlier when she announced her decision to leave her PhD program to become an OnlyFans model. In a YouTube video titled PhD Dropout to OnlyFans Model, she described her choice as both a career shift and a gamble on her future. "I envisioned a life unbound by academic or corporate constraints," she said. Dar emphasized that while the decision was challenging, she felt liberated by the newfound freedom.

Dar's story has fueled discussions on alternative career paths, monetization of academic content, and societal expectations. As she continues to push boundaries, her innovative approach highlights how creators are exploring unconventional platforms to maximize impact and income.

While the debate rages on, Zara Dar's journey underscores the evolving landscape of content creation, where educational and adult platforms can coexist in surprising ways.