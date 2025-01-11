Who Is Kiana Dufour? Southern Mississippi Woman's New Soccer Player Breaks the Internet with Her Stunning Looks

The Southern Mississippi women's soccer team is set to attract a wave of new supporters following a recent signing that has taken social media by storm. Kiana Dufour has secured a scholarship with the university after reportedly competing at a semi-professional level in Canada. Dufour has since been breaking the internet for her stunning looks.

While the school officially announced her recruitment in November, Dufour has since gone viral as fans stumbled upon her striking Instagram profile, which appears to have caught the attention of some notable admirers. Her racy photos have caught the imagination of millions who have now started following her on social media and are demanding more.

Glamorous Babe on the Field

USMNT and Juventus standout Weston McKennie has previously shown appreciation for Dufour's Instagram posts, alongside New York Yankees pitcher Marcus Stroman and David Ruiz, who plays for Lionel Messi's Inter Miami team.

Former Kansas City Chiefs player Louis Rees-Zammit, now part of the Jacksonville Jaguars, has also taken notice of her.

As word of Dufour's move to Southern Mississippi spread, her fan base quickly grew, drawing admiration from numerous new supporters online.

"Wow this is huge for Southern Miss," one online follower wrote. "Kiana Dufour is going to bring a lot of attention to the team!"

Breaking the Internet with Her Looks

"Moving forward I like whatever team Kiana Dufour plays for," one fan wrote. "Southern Miss just went from soccer to samba overnight Kiana Dufour is a game-changer," another fan posted.

And one of her bigger social media admirers wrote: "This girl is like the hottest chick in the world. Holy hell."

Dufour has proudly shared photos on her Instagram wearing a Southern Miss jersey, captioning them: "Blessed & committed. Southern Miss to the top."

As a striker hailing from Quebec, Canada, Dufour has also represented Haiti at the youth level.

According to Quebec news outlet Courrier Laval, Dufour faced significant challenges as a teenager, undergoing two surgeries to reattach pelvic bones due to hip dysplasia. She required extensive physiotherapy to regain the ability to walk, run, and jump.

Her growing fan base will have to wait until August to watch her in action, as the 2025 soccer season kicks off then.