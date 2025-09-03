Who Is Sthephany Canizares? Female Florida Cop Arrested for Firing Gun at Boyfriend after Finding 'Inappropriate Messages' on His Phone

A Florida cop fired her gun outside her home after discovering "inappropriate messages" on her boyfriend's phone, authorities said. Sthephany Canizares, a 27-year-old officer with the Miami Police Department, was arrested on Friday after an incident involving the father of her child.

Canizares had called the police, claiming that her boyfriend was holding her against her will, according to arrest reports reviewed by NBC Miami. When deputies arrived, Canizares ran off, while her boyfriend told officers that the two had been dealing with "relationship issues." He told police he had seen her outside holding a gun and said he feared for both his own safety and that of their child.

Furious Girlfriend

Her boyfriend said that he then took their young daughter from her crib, grabbed another firearm from a safe, and locked himself in a bedroom. On his way back inside, he said he heard what sounded like a gunshot.

A few hours after the initial incident, Canizares contacted police herself and admitted that she had fired her gun. She told officers that she wanted to turn herself in and cooperate.

After her arrest, Canizares told detectives that the confrontation began after she found out what she believed were "inappropriate messages" on her boyfriend's phone, which led to a heated argument.

Canizares was formally charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and discharging a firearm outdoors in a residential neighborhood, both considered serious offenses.

After her arrest, Canizares was booked into Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation over the weekend. Records show she was later released on Monday after posting a $5,500 bond, allowing her to return home while awaiting her next court appearance.

Behind the Bars

On Monday, Canizares appeared in court virtually through Zoom, where her boyfriend was also present. According to CBS News, he is also a police officer, and the couple shares a five-month-old daughter.

In a statement to the Daily Mail, the Miami Police Department confirmed her employment, saying: "We can confirm that Sthephany Canizares is an officer with the City of Miami Police Department.

"She has been relieved of duty with pay, pending the outcome of an active investigation."

Canizares isn't entirely new to the public eye. She was once seen performing the National Anthem at a swearing-in ceremony for former Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo.

She has also appeared in a photo with current Chief Manny Morales, who shared the image on his X profile back in 2019.

As of now, it's unclear who will be representing Canizares in court, since no lawyer information has been made available. Public records reviewed by the Daily Mail show that she lives in Cutler Bay, a community in Miami-Dade County.