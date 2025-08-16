Brittney Marie Jones: Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Assistant Cheated on Her Husband With Brandon Blackstock and Was Living With Him at the Time of His Death

Kelly Clarkson's ex-assistant is allegedly who had an affair with Brandon Blackstock, allegedly cheated on her husband, according to a report. According to a source, Jones's now ex-husband, Greg LaPoint, found out about her alleged affair with the music executive in the summer of 2023, a source told Page Six, which was the first to report on the cheating scandal.

"He got screwed over due to [Jones and Blackstock's] fling starting during his marriage," the insider told Page Six. Court documents obtained by Page Six reveal that the Jones married Gypsy Nights drummer Greg LaPoint on August 13, 2021. Evidence of their marriage still appears on his social media accounts.

Cheating and an Affair

In a September 11, 2022, Instagram post, the "Favorite Escape" musician wrote, "Can't believe it's already been a year since we said, 'I do.'" "I can not imagine a world without you by my side, a partner who is as real as they come. A lover, cuddler and sure spit fire. I am forever grateful I get to call you my wife," he added.

Although LaPoint acknowledged at the time that every relationship has its highs and lows, he ended his heartfelt message by saying, "I will always be the one you can count on to lift you up."

Sources told that when LaPoint learned of his wife's alleged affair, he immediately asked her to file for divorce. According to court documents obtained by Page Six, she filed on July 13, 2023, citing "irreconcilable differences."

Jones, however, listed their separation date as January 2023 — even though LaPoint shared a photo of them happily hiking that same month.

Court records show their divorce was finalized in February 2024. While Jones is accused of being unfaithful, multiple sources told Page Six that Blackstock did not have an affair with her while still married to Clarkson.

According to two insiders, the music executive and the "Since U Been Gone" singer were divorced "long before" his relationship with the former assistant began.

One source added that Blackstock "slipped away to Montana" after his high-profile breakup, keeping many details of his romance out of the public eye.

Shocking Secret Affair

The public first learned of Jones's relationship with Blackstock through an obituary following his recent death from cancer, which described her as his "beautiful and loving partner in life and business" and that they had started "building a life, building companies, and working tirelessly to create Headwaters Livestock Auction."

The two had known each other for years, as Jones worked for Clarkson from 2018 to 2022 — during the talk show host's marital struggles — managing her daily schedule, according to her LinkedIn profile.

During that time, Jones also served as Blackstock's executive assistant and later continued working with him at his Valley View Rodeo.

Clarkson has never addressed the infidelity allegations. However, court filings revealed she said that the "level of conflict" between herself and the father of her two children had "increased" and that they had a "difficult time co-parenting due to issues of trust between them."

Jones was living with Blackstock in the period leading up to his death. Public records suggest she had been living at his nearly $1.7 million Montana estate since at least April 2024. By that time, Blackstock had been single for several years, having separated from Clarkson in 2020, with their divorce finalized in 2022.

Clarkson was reportedly not fond of her ex's new relationship, with a source telling the Daily Mail it was "the icing on the cake of the disappointment."

Still, the two women managed to remain cordial, as the insider noted, "Kelly understood that Brittney wouldn't cause any issues between her and her children, and there was never any misunderstanding between them."

Jones appeared to be deeply in love with Blackstock, as her father recently shared on Facebook that the businessman was his daughter's true "soulmate."

"Yesterday we lost a good man Brandon Blackstock my daughter's soulmate and I considered him my son," he wrote after the music manager lost his three-year melanoma battle at age 48.

Blackstock died on Aug. 7 after a long battle with melanoma, an aggressive type of skin cancer. His family shared the heartbreaking news in a statement.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away. Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years," Blackstock's loved ones said.

"He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family," they added. "We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

Silver Bow County Coroner Dan Hollis later verified that the talent manager "died peacefully" from melanoma at his residence in Butte, Montana.