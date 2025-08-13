Who Is Brittney Marie Jones? Brandon Blackstock Was in a Relationship with Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Assistant at the Time of His Death, Obituary Reveals

Shocking revelations have come to light in the wake of the death of Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, last week at the age of 48. An obituary for the late talent manager revealed that he "building a life" with Clarkson's former assistant, Brittney Marie Jones, while he was battling cancer.

Blackstock was married to Kelly Clarkson from 2013 until 2020 and was father to their two children, River, 11, and Remington, 9. The obituary, released on Tuesday, revealed that Blackstock had been romantically involved with Jones and was quietly starting a new life with her in Montana, a detail that came as an unknown fact to several of his fans.

Affair Kept Secret

"Brandon, along with his beautiful and loving partner in life and business, Brittney Marie Jones, started building a life, building companies, and working tirelessly to create Headwaters Livestock Auction and what will live on as his legacy, The Valley View Rodeo in Bozeman, Montana," his obituary read.

Clarkson's name was not mentioned anywhere in the lengthy obituary, though it did include mention of her and Blackstock's two children.

"To say he was devoted seems cliché. It feels like an overused word, but it is the correct word. He was a devoted father. His four children were and will always be his greatest love and his greatest legacy," the obituary continued.

"He was the son, brother, father, friend, and love you prayed to have in your life," it added. "Above all, he was a dreamer."

Besides River and Remington, Blackstock was also father to Savannah, 23, and Seth, 18, from his first marriage to Melissa Ashworth — who, like Clarkson, was not mentioned in the obituary.

Jones had previously been married to Greg Goose LaPoint, according to wedding photos posted on her Facebook in September 2021, though it remains unclear when the two separated.

Clarkson and Blackstock reached a settlement in 2022 after a long and bitter legal battle, which included a custody battle over their children.

Building a New Life

Though Blackstock initially resisted moving out of the "Stronger" singer's Montana ranch, a court ordered him to leave the property in June 2022. Shortly afterward, he bought a $1.8 million ranch in Butte, Montana, according to Us Weekly, and went on to establish Valley View Rodeo, where Jones served as his executive assistant.

"I successfully assistant managed day to day for artist, Kelly Clarkson under manager, Brandon Blackstock in Los Angeles for music and television," Jones' LinkedIn profile read at the time, according to The Sun.

"After a change in management for Ms. Clarkson I transitioned to Executive Assistant for Mr. Blackstock's cattle operation in Montana where I currently run the office and administration work," it continued. "I also currently fulfill personal assistant duties for Mr. Blackstock."

Blackstock died on Aug. 7 after a long battle with melanoma, an aggressive type of skin cancer. His family shared the heartbreaking news in a statement.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away. Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years," Blackstock's loved ones said.

"He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family," they added. "We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

Silver Bow County Coroner Dan Hollis later verified that the talent manager "died peacefully" from melanoma at his residence in Butte, Montana.