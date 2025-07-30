Katy Perry and Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Spotted on Date, Sparking Romance Rumors as Pair Brushes Off Bitter Splits

Katy Perry sparked romance rumors with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after the two were spotted enjoying an intimate dinner together on Monday, just weeks after her breakup with Orlando Bloom was confirmed. The singer, 40, and Trudeau, 53, were caught on camera sharing a meal at Le Violon, a restaurant in Montreal.

According to a video obtained by the Daily Mail, the two were seen leaning over a table toward one another in an intimate manner without a care. Perry, smiling and animated, was spotted gesturing during the conversation as Trudeau listened attentively. The singer is currently touring in Canada as part of her widely panned Lifetimes Tour.

Love Is in the Air

The past few months have been challenging for the unconventional duo—Perry has been dealing with her breakup from former fiancé Bloom, the failure of her album 143, and major criticism following her spaceflight with Blue Origin in April.

Meanwhile, Trudeau is adjusting to life outside of 24 Sussex following his resignation in January, which came after a dramatic fall from grace.

He shares three children with his ex-wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau. The couple announced their separation in August 2023, ending their 18-year marriage.

Sophie had been a childhood friend and schoolmate of Trudeau's older brother, Michel, who died in an avalanche in 1998 at the age of 23. She and Trudeau reconnected as adults, began dating in 2003, and were engaged shortly afterward.

Perry, meanwhile, shares a four-year-old daughter named Daisy with Bloom, 48. The couple started dating in 2016 and got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019.

Rumors of their breakup circulated for months before they officially confirmed the end of their relationship last month.

Speculation soared when Bloom attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's lavish wedding in Venice alone, while Perry was on tour in Australia. Bloom recently posted a cryptic message on Instagram reflecting on "loneliness" and "darkness," while Perry was seen in tears during her final performance in Australia.

Looking for Love and Support

Last month, representatives for the couple confirmed to the Daily Mail that "Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting. They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is - and always will be - raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect."

A source also told Us Weekly at the time, "Katy and Orlando have split but are amicable," while also noting that the split has been "not contentious" so far.

"Katy is of course upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life."

Perry, currently on her Lifetimes Tour, was previously married to comedian Russell Brand from 2010 until their divorce in 2012.

According to an insider, the recent breakup with Bloom had been "a long time coming," noting that their relationship had been strained for several months.

Last month, People reported that the underwhelming reception of Perry's album 143 contributed to rising tensions between her and Bloom.

Her seventh studio album, released in September 2024, was met with largely negative feedback from both fans and critics, with many claiming it sounded as though it had been "created by AI."

Perry's public image also took a hit after her 11-minute space flight in April, during which she joined Gayle King and Lauren Sanchez for an all-female mission. Reports suggest that Bloom found the space trip "cringe" and "embarrassing."