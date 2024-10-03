Who Is Skyler Simpson? OnlyFans Model Slammed for Shooting Distasteful Hurricane Helene Stunt Wearing Just a String Bikini

An OnlyFans model is being blasted for her "disgusting" mock weather report in a flooded Florida street, as Hurricane Helene left over 160 dead and caused historic flooding across the Southeast. Influencer Skyler Simpson, bore a bright pink string bikini and held an umbrella, as she walked through shin-high floodwaters in Tampa, where wind speeds reached 67 mph.

"Live, reporting from Tampa Bay, on Bayshore Boulevard, I think everybody's been a little...," Simpson began, before being hit in the face by ice cubes thrown from off-camera. "I like to go for walks with my family," she said, just before another ice cube hit her, this time striking her right eye.

Insensitive Video

Simpson filmed the video and shared it on social media. The giggling model struggled with her umbrella as the strong winds from the storm repeatedly flipped it inside out.

Simpson stood at an intersection along the causeway overlooking Hillsborough Bay, holding a bedazzled wireless microphone during her mock newscast.

"As you can see, I think people got a little dramatic with how the weather was gonna be here, the storm obviously passed and went up to Tallahassee. I think it's a beautiful night out here on Bayshore.

"Perfect for strolling with your family, and having a nice nighttime walk," she continued with her insensitive comments as the person behind the camera splashed water into her face.

"I feel great, Tampa Bay feels great," Simpson added.

"Be safe. Skyler Simpson. Back to you, Chris," she concluded.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Simpson earned an associate degree in education from Hillsborough Community College in 2018 and then attended the University of South Florida, where she received her bachelor's degree in communication science and disorders in 2020.

In 2020, she signed with two different modeling agencies before starting her OnlyFans career.

Not Liked by Everyone

The improvised stunt received more than 1.8 million views on TikTok and accumulated over 23,000 likes across X and Instagram. In her post, she mentioned, "hope everyone is okay and my heart goes out to all affected by the storm."

However, some viewers were not entertained by the video, slamming Simpson for making light of a tragic situation.

"Hope a portion of the benefits you got through the likes on this reel you sent some help to the families in need," wrote one user on Instagram.

"All for the clout... Good for you – bet dad is proud," another said.

"Hilarious. People died so let's make jokes."

"Disgusting. Selling content while others are suffering. Karma will get you."

Simpson tried to defend herself saying, "plenty of people actually affected by this have commented and laughed. I had family affected. They know it's humor of (news) reporters."

But yet you still posted it. Incredibly poor taste with this," one user wrote on Instagram, referencing Simpson's caption. "People have died. Or are seriously injured. Would you wanna be in their shoes? Just because you think you had a fun drunk moment doesn't mean this post should stay on your account. So if you've got tact you'll delete it."

Simpson largely brushed off the majority of negative comments aimed at her but chose to respond to the last one, clarifying her reasons for keeping the video.

"This is satire of news reporters. If you don't get it feel free to unfollow," the model replied.

"Plenty of people actually affected by this have commented and laughed," Simpson replied to another critic. "I had family affected. They know it's humor of new reporters."