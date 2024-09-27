Ana Akiva: Ex-Pastor Teams Up with Former Missionary to Become OnlyFans Stars and Now Film Adult Content on Demand from Fans

A former priest and ex-missionary, who left their religious lives behind, have now become OnlyFans stars, creating lesbian content for their subscribers. Ana Akiva, a 36-year-old former Brazilian pastor, teamed up with another ex-missionary, Andressa Urach, after fans requested them to collaborate on films.

Akiva admitted she had already noticed Urach when they first met at Brazil's Miss Bumbum contest, a beauty pageant celebrating the best buttocks in the country. Speaking to the adult website Quem, the former religious woman said, "I had already tried it on with Andressa at the time of Miss Bumbum. But since she was dating, it did not happen. But now the time has come."

No More Holy on Adult Site

Akiva also praised her co-star's performance in the wild adult film, describing it as a "historic scene" that left her amazed. "We did it willingly and at the request of the fans. We had no direction, no script, nothing. She is better than a lot of men," she said.

Despite their erotic careers, Akiva said that both of them remain devoted believers. "We have faith, but today we've moved away from the church because we don't agree with what happens behind the scenes," she said.

She added: "Many will criticize and say what we do is sin, but it is not. We do not live with hypocrisy or lying. We accept our bisexuality and there is no sin in that."

After ending her abusive marriage to Youssef Akiva in 2022, Akiva shifted from preaching at an Evangelical Church in the southeastern Brazilian state of Sao Paulo to modeling for the camera.

"Some [people] made a point of saying that they went to church because they were horny because they wanted to see me," she said, as reported by news outlet G1 earlier this year.

The adult content creator revealed that many members of her congregation would flood her inbox with suggestive photos taken at the church. "Some sent intimate photos in the church bathroom,' she said. 'I was shocked."

Desperate to See Her Nude

Akiva joined the church in 2015 after meeting her future husband, but years of emotional and psychological abuse ultimately led her to seek a divorce in November 2022. "It is increasingly common to hear reports of women being victims of narcissists who hide behind religion," she explained.

Currently, Akiva has over 165,000 followers on Instagram and offers her nude content on OnlyFans and Privacy, a Brazilian adult platform. She claims that her followers include well-known actors, prominent soccer players, and country music singers.

Urach gained international fame due to her outrageous behavior, frequent public nudity, and an alleged affair with Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, after nearly dying from poorly administered bottom fillers, she turned to God and began traveling across the country to perform exorcisms for female prisoners in Brazil.

Photos from her time as a missionary show the glamorous model inviting women seeking prayer for "deliverance from evil spirits" to come forward, laying her hand gently on their heads.

Urach announced her affiliation with Brazil's controversial Universal Church, disposed of six wardrobes full of revealing clothing, and deleted all suggestive photos from her social media accounts.

In August 2015, she released her autobiography, revealing that she had worked as a "luxury escort" and earned up to $9,000 per hour for sexual encounters with millionaires, including famous celebrities and soccer stars.