Who Was Adriana Vieira? OnlyFans Model Found Dead Floating in Miami Harbor after Partying on Rapper's Luxurious Yacht

An OnlyFans model was found dead in a Florida harbor after attending a party on a rapper's yacht. Adriana Vieira, 31, was found floating in the water on September 22. The mother of one had reportedly gone swimming the night before her body was found in Miami harbor. The rapper who hosted the party has not yet been revealed.

Originally from Sao Paulo, Brazil, Vieira moved to Florida with her husband two years ago, and the couple frequently shared photos of their luxurious lifestyle on social media. Unfortunately, her husband, identified as Roberto Tesario, returned to Brazil shortly after their move, leaving Adriana to raise their child on her own.

Mysterious Death

Her devastated mother Antonia de Lourdes Vieira told Brazilian media: "I want my daughter's death to be investigated and need help me bring her body back."

"I don't know how long I have until she's buried in a pauper's grave."

Miami police have launched an investigation but have disclosed much about the mysterious death of Vieira. Also, they haven't revealed if they suspect foul play.

Vieira's six-year-old son is currently being looked after by a nanny while her family makes arrangements to travel to the U.S.

Vieira's body is currently being held for an autopsy by a medical examiner as police investigate the circumstances surrounding her death.

Chilling Final Post Before Tragic Death

In a chilling final photo posted by Vieira the day before she was found dead, two bikini-clad women can be seen aboard a yacht with a bottle of champagne in the foreground.

Known to her social media followers as LadyRichForever, Vieira shared adult content on OnlyFans through a subscription service priced at $14 a month.

Vieira also worked as a dancer and model in the United States and participated in last year's Miami Swim Week.

Her Instagram profile showcases her glamorous jet-setting lifestyle, with photos from New York, Las Vegas, and luxury yachts.

