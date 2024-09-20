Ava Louise: OnlyFans Model Flashes Trump at His Long Island Rally Before She Is Removed by Cops

An OnlyFans model was removed from Donald Trump's rally in New York after she flashed her breasts at the former president. Ava Louise, 26, was escorted out of Nassau Coliseum on Long Island Wednesday night after taking off her top and revealing her boobs to Trump and the crowd of 16,000 attendees.

Ava, who previously shut down the New York City-to-Dublin flight route last spring, once again repeated the act as she boldly flashed Trump and proudly said that the stunt was part of her larger fundraising campaign called "Tits for Trump." Wearing a MAGA hat, she jumped up and down in the stands, trying to draw attention of Trump.

Flash the Former President

Ava, 26, gained attention in May after she flashed the downtown Manhattan portal, which was later shut down. On Wednesday night, she repeated the stunt, showing off her breasts in full view of Trump and thousands of attendees at the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island, according to video obtained by The Post.

It's unclear whether he noticed her. While other MAGA supporters in the audience seemed to enjoy her act, a police officer quickly stepped in, pulling Ava and her boyfriend from their seats, she told The New York Post.

"The cops were trying to CHARGE ME," she claimed, adding that the police "were super angry" about the publicity stunt.

According to Ava, the Secret Service at the event was more understanding and apparently persuaded the irritated officer to allow her and her boyfriend to leave without any problems.

In a video shared with The New York Post, a man who appeared to be a federal agent, wearing a khaki polo shirt, is overheard complimenting Ava, saying, "Seriously, great set."

The agent even acknowledged her boyfriend, nodding and saying, "Nice job, bro."

The Secret Service has yet to respond to The Post's request for comment on the incident. "After I left, I donated money to Trump for all the hassle I caused!" Ava said. She also said that she is expecting to hear from the Trump campaign following the incident.

A Big Trump Supporter

In recent months, Ava has been using her OnlyFans platform to raise funds for Trump, she said on Thursday. "I make 100K a month now after [flashing the portal] and I'm trying to make 500K off my Trump-themed content to give to Donald," she told the outlet.

"It's called Tits for Trump," she said of the effort.

Ava explained that she backs Trump due to their mutual business principles. "I sell pictures of my boobs, he sells the American dream. I relate to him on that level."

Ava further explained that her support for Trump was bolstered by her experience at Wednesday's rally, which occurred just 72 hours after a second assassination attempt on the real estate mogul's life.

"Everyone was so polite and respectful. I heard so many amazing conversations between black supporters and white supporters, Jewish supporters and Christian supporters, gay supporters and straight supporters. It was super cool," she said.

"Everyone in line supported the fact that I did OnlyFans, which shocked me as well.

"But one thing's for sure, boobs are bipartisan," she joked.