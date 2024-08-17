Who is Shawn Jordan? Ex-Rochester Cop Receives only 10 Weekends in Prison for Raping 13-Year-Old Girl

A former Rochester police officer who admitted to raping a 13-year-old girl received a controversial sentence on Wednesday, sparking widespread outrage. Shawn Jordan, 40, was sentenced to just 10 weekends in jail for his crime—a decision that activists and the victim's family have condemned as a glaring miscarriage of justice.

Jordan, who pleaded guilty in March, admitted to assaulting the young girl during the summer of 2022. This case is one of at least two alleged sexual offenses he committed while serving with the Rochester Police Department. The lenient sentence has drawn sharp criticism, particularly from those advocating for child victims.

Assistant District Attorney Kelly Wolford, who prosecuted the case, expressed deep disappointment. "This is a tragedy because these parents trusted him," Wolford said. "He was supposed to protect the community, but instead, he betrayed that trust in the worst possible way."

Jordan's guilty plea included charges of second-degree rape and forcible touching. The assault took place at his home in South Bristol, a small community in Ontario County. He was arrested a year later, months after being charged in a separate case for allegedly exposing himself to another teenager during an online video chat.

The sentence Jordan received was part of a plea agreement aimed at sparing the victim from the trauma of testifying. Alongside his 10 weekends in jail, Jordan will serve 10 years of probation. Prosecutors acknowledged that Jordan was desperate to avoid time behind bars, given the potential dangers he would face as a convicted child predator and former police officer.

However, the victim's family, particularly her mother, strongly opposed the plea deal. The mother testified in court, stating that Jordan had "ruined" her daughter's life and deserved a much harsher punishment. "He doesn't deserve to be out on the street," she said, reflecting the anguish felt by the family.

Activists and child protection advocates have also voiced their discontent. Kathryn Robb, national director of the Children's Justice Campaign at the Enough Abuse organization, labeled the sentence as "the epitome of injustice." She warned that such a light sentence sends a dangerous message to child sexual predators, implying leniency in the face of their crimes.

"This little girl will be imprisoned by her memories for life, while the rapist loses a mere 20 days of his liberty," Robb remarked.

Although Jordan will have to register as a sex offender, his legal troubles are far from over. He could still face prison time for a second sexual offense, which led to his suspension and eventual resignation from the Rochester Police Department. The court has yet to set a date for this pending case.