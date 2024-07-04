Railey Greeson and Brooklyn Shuler: Two 'Ride or Die' Best Friends Working for Georgia School Arrested for Engaging in Sexual Acts with Students

Two "ride or die" best friends who were in each other's wedding parties are accused of having sex with male students while working for a Georgia school district. Railey Greeson and Brooklyn Shuler were charged on Thursday for having slept with the kids between October 2021 and January 2022.

Greeson and Shuler were indicted on three counts of first-degree sexual contact by an employee or agent, according to the indictment obtained by 11Alive, Calhoun City Schools employees. Greeson allegedly had sex with two different male students while working for the school district, according to the first two counts of the indictment. Both now face years in jail if proven guilty.

Friends Exploiting Male Students

Count 3 was against Shuler, 23, who is accused of having sex with one male student The grand jury claims that the women "reasonably should have known" that all three of their accused victims were enrolled in school at the time of the alleged sexual encounters.

The ages of the students and the schools they were attending at the time of the alleged sexual offenses against them are not disclosed in the indictment.

According to the Gordon Gazette, the two women were taken into custody and lodged in the Gordon County Jail before being released on bond.

Greeson and Shuler had sex with these students between October 29, 2021, and January 3, 2022, which is before both of their marriages.

Shuler married on November 12, 2022, in Tunnel Hill, Georgia, according to her wedding registry website. Greeson got married in Tennessee about a year later, on October 7, 2023.

Shuler chose Greeson as her maid of honor, calling her her "best friend" and "ride or die." Although Shuler wasn't Greeson's matron of honor, she was a bridesmaid.

Sexual Predators

It is still unclear which school these lifelong friends were employed at during the time of the alleged incidents. According to an Instagram post featuring a professional photo taken for her senior year, Greeson graduated from Calhoun High School in 2019.

This makes her about 23 years old. Greeson was also somewhat active on X, where she posted over two years ago about her methods for "communicating feedback" to her students.

"Communicating feedback in the forms of grades and averages can really stress students out and cause them to struggle," Greeson wrote.

Her X profile indicates she attended Kennesaw State University, graduating in 2023. Shuler's connection to the Calhoun City School District is unclear, but her relationship status is more evident.

It seems she is no longer with the man she married in November 2022, as his Facebook profile shows he has a child with a new wife.

Greeson, however, still appears in her husband's profile picture on his social media accounts.

If found guilty, Greeson and Shuler could face between one and 25 years in prison or a fine of up to $100,000. If the alleged sexual acts involved sodomy, the women could face up to 50 years in prison.