Pilot of Ill-Fated Brazilian Plane Crash That Claimed All 62 Lives Onboard, Identified

A catastrophic plane crash in São Paulo, Brazil, on Friday resulted in the deaths of all 62 people on board, including an experienced pilot and a father traveling with his young daughter.

Captain Danilo Santos Romano, 35, was identified as the pilot of the twin-engine ATR 72-500 that crashed into a residential area in Vinhedo. Romano, who had over 4,500 flight hours and worked with Voepass since 2022, was known for his friendly demeanor and dedication. His social media profiles showed him participating in local events and celebrating his favorite football team.

The crash, which occurred at around 1:30 p.m. local time, left no survivors. Among the victims were co-pilot Humberto de Campos Alencar e Silva, 61, flight attendants Débora Soper Avila, 29, and Rubia Silva de Lima, 41. Also killed were José Cloves Arruda, 76, and his wife Maria Auxiliadora Vaz de Arruda, 74, as well as Rafael Fernando dos Santos, 41, and his three-year-old daughter, Liz Ibba dos Santos. The father and daughter were heading to Santa Catarina to celebrate Father's Day.

Several doctors were on board, including Arianne Albuquerque Estavan Risso and Mariana Comiran Belim, both residents at the Cascavel Cancer Hospital. The hospital praised their dedication and expressed deep sorrow over their loss.

The total death toll was later updated to 61 after Voepass confirmed that a 58th passenger, Constantino Thé Maia, was not listed on the original manifest due to a technical issue.

Investigators have recovered the plane's black box, which will be examined to determine the cause of the crash. The aircraft plummeted over 13,000 feet in one minute, and a video of the descent has been described as distressing. Initial reports did not indicate any distress signals from the crew or adverse weather conditions.

The flight took off from Cascavel at 11:56 a.m. and was in the air for approximately an hour and a half before the crash. No evidence has emerged suggesting that the crew contacted air traffic controllers before the incident.

Officials have stated that the plane was certified to operate in severe icing conditions, though forecasts indicated only minor ice presence.

The crash occurred in a residential condominium, but there were no injuries reported on the ground. By Saturday, forensic teams had recovered nearly 30 bodies from the crash site, with all expected to be removed by the end of the day.

The investigation into the crash continues as authorities work to understand what caused the sudden and tragic loss of life.