Who Is Shasha Walpole? Digger Driver Who Was Once Groom at Highgrove House Claims to Have Taken Prince Harry's Virginity with 'Passionate' Field Sex

The older woman who took Prince Harry's virginity in a field behind a busy pub has been revealed. Sasha Walpole said that she and Prince Harry had a wild sexual encounter in a field when she was serving as a groom at Highgrove House, the home of the then-Prince Charles. However, Walpole said that the "passionate and sparky" sex was between two friends.

The identity of Harry's first sexual encounter has been a hot subject since the royal spoke about his first time in his just-released memoir Spare. A month down the line, Walpole, 40, has spoken out for the first time to The Sun claiming that she is the older lady who had sex with Harry in a field behind a pub.

Taking Prince Harry's Virginity

It was a passionate, inebriated, and most likely ill-advised meeting between two friends who sneaked out of a bar for a clever Marlboro Light and wound up climbing over a fence to make love in a field while hidden from view by a thick summer hedgerow.

This is how Prince Harry lost his virginity in July 2001. If he hadn't divulged some of the shocking specifics in his incendiary book, Spare, the world would not have known about the incident. And today Walpole put an end to the speculation about the woman who took Harry's virginity.

"I am the woman who took Harry's virginity. It was Â­literally wham-bam between two friends," she told The Sun.

"The sex was passionate and sparky because we shouldn't have been doing it. One thing just quickly led to another. We ended up on the floor."

According to Walpole's claims, if the sexual encounter happened in 2001, Harry was 16 years old at that time.

Being just over two years the Prince's senior, Walpole is far younger than the majority of the women whose names had emerged during the flurry of rumors surrounding her identity.

Sasha has revealed that their "spontaneous and sparky" sex took place in a field behind The Vine Tree pub in the Wiltshire village of Norton because Harry initiated the move. In an ironic twist, his bodyguard was also looking for him while driving a rented Ford Fiesta.

Harry, then a 16-year-old Eton student (not a 17-year-old as claimed in Spare), was asked to the bar by Sasha, a mother of two who works as a digger driver, to celebrate her 19th birthday.

Harry had given her a plush Miss Piggy and a funny birthday card with a joke about a flatulent whale because they were such good friends. He supplemented it with a tray of ten shots, five of them for each person, making the two very drunk by closing time.

"But we were both drunk. It wouldn't have happened if we weren't. It was just a moment of passion â€” spontaneous, wild, exciting. Obviously, I must have fancied him on some level, as he was sparky and up for a laugh."

How It All Happened

Walpole said that everything was spontaneous as the last orders were called. She said the the young prince asked her: "'Should we go for a smoke?'" and they crept into an adjacent field to have a cigarette out of sight of his security detail.

"He started to kiss me," she remembers. "It was passionate, intense. We both knew. It went from a kiss on to the floor pretty quickly.

"It was instant, fiery, wham bam, between two friends. It was sparky because we shouldn't have been doing it. He wasn't 'Prince Harry' to me, this was Harry, my friend, and the situation had got a little bit out of control. It felt naughty, I suppose, in the sense that it shouldn't be happening.

"We didn't set out to do it â€“ it wasn't premeditated and I didn't know he was a virgin. There were no virgin vibes â€“ he seemed to know what he was doing. It was quick, wild, exciting. We were both drunk. It wouldn't have happened if we weren't."

Walpole added that she was shocked the intimate moment was shared in Spare, which is the best selling non-fiction book of all time.

"No one warned me about the night being included in the book - and Harry, or his people, could have found me to tell me if they had wanted to do so," Walpole said of Harry's decision to mention the episode in his memoir.

"I lead a peaceful life â€” I didn't invite this."

In his memoir, Harry describes how he lost his virginity to an anonymous older woman at the same age. He says the woman treated him like a "young stallion" and that it happened in a field near a "very busy pub."

In the book, it is described how Marko, a bodyguard for the Royal Family, visited the Prince when he was still a student at Eton College in Windsor and informed him that he had been sent to "find out the truth."

"I suspected he was referring to my recent loss of virginity, a humiliating episode with an older woman who liked macho horses and who treated me like a young stallion," Harry writes.

"I mounted her quickly, after which she spanked my ass and sent me away.

"One of my many mistakes was letting it happen in a field, just behind a very busy pub. No doubt someone had seen us."

Walpole said the encounter ended in five minutes but it was a "passionate one."

Harry's minders had started looking for him by the time their liaison had ended. "It was pitch dark, about 11pm â€” but a warm evening," Walpole said.

"We sneaked out because Harry didn't want his security team to see him smoking. Prince Charles was unhappy about his habit.

"William had been there earlier in the evening, but I think he'd gone before chucking-out time. It was a meadow with grass up to my ankles. We could hear the people in the pub but the only way that somebody could have seen us really is if they put their headlights on in proper focus from the car park.

"At the time I didn't know he was a virgin â€” I didn't think about it then. There were no virgin vibes from him, he seemed to know what he was doing.

Sasha was not hurt. She believes that summer marked the close of a chapter in both of their life because she soon began socializing in a different location with a group of friends whose love was motorsport rather than horses.

It was around this time that she also met Ian, her future husband. She is currently employed digging the footings for driveways and patios, which is a far cry from Harry's existence in his California estate.