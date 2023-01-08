Who Is Suzannah Harvey? Did Ex-Model Who Is Horse Lover and Six Years Older Than Prince Harry Take His Virginity in a Field Behind a Pub?

Who is the "older woman" who took Prince Harry's virginity? Prince Harry's bombshell revelation about losing his virginity to an older woman at the age of 17 has fueled feverish speculation over who the mystery woman could be. And one name that has raised eyebrows is Suzannah Harvey.

Experienced, Hose-Loving Older Woman?

The amateur sexual experience is referred to as "humiliating" in the Duke of Sussex's explosive book "Spare," which was leaked ahead of its scheduled release on Tuesday. He even describes intimate details about the unnamed "older" horse-loving lover, who "spanked" him and rode him like a "stallion."

However, his surprising account has fueled speculation over who the mystery woman could be.

"A humiliating episode with an older woman who liked macho horses and who treated me like a young stallion," Harry writes in his memoir.

"I mounted her quickly, after which she spanked my ass and sent me away. One of my many mistakes was letting it happen in a field, just behind a very busy pub. No doubt someone had seen us."

Initially, many had thought that the older woman could be actress Liz Hurley. However, she disqualified herself before the book even hit the shelves in Spanish bookstores this week following long-circulating rumors. But now Harvey's has emerged.

Harvey, an ex-model and the CEO of the Cotswold Airport in England, was singled out as the source of the rumors about the mysterious woman who appeared to have experience. In fact, at the time, the young prince was linked to Harvey who was 23 years old at that time and six years older than Harry.

However, Harvey is mum and has declined to speak about the upcoming memoir and if she was the older woman who had wild sex with Prince Harry.

The young prince had already been linked to a number of women who were several years older than him, proving his affinity for older women.

Was It Suzannah Harvey?

There are some uncanny similarities between the unnamed woman and Harvey. She is older than Harry, loves stallions and is a keen horsewoman. Although unwilling to speak now, Harvey revealed her one-time, steamy encounter with the young prince, who was a teen at the time, in a 2002 interview with the Daily Mail.

Harry apparently had his sights set on Harvey at the Beaufort Hunt Christmas Ball. She talked about a night of flirting and Harry's barrage of compliments, which eventually took her to a muddy field outdoors.

"It was very nice, but as we were kissing, I started to get worried that his bodyguards would be looking for him. I didn't want to get him into trouble," she told the Daily Mail at the time. "He's a wild child, and William was helpless to stop him. Outside he handled me like a grown man."

"He grabbed me by the waist and pulled me into him. It felt like his hands were going round my whole waist," she added.

She remarked that his kisses seemed to be the major attraction and called them "full of passion."

"My mouth was numb and couldn't move," she recounted, adding that he had complimented her "sexy body."

"When he started to get more passionate I began to worry. He was feeling my bum, and my back was in the direction we had come from, so a guest could have seen us," she continued, although she said trying to "keep my hands to myself."

"It was so heated, steam was rising from us into the freezing cold air. He was definitely experienced in handling a woman."

Without proof, it is impossible to pinpoint the unknown woman who stole Harry's virginity, yet royal fans are making progress.

The late TV personality Caroline Flack, who was six years his senior, presenter Natalie Pinkham, who is seven years older than him, and even former "Real Housewives" star Catherine Ommanney, who has 13 years on the prince, are just a few of the older women the Duke has been linked to over the years.

No one has corroborated or refuted the sexist charges made in the duke's memoir, but actress Elizabeth Hurley decided to enter a "not guilty" plea.

"Not me. Not guilty. Not me. Absolutely not," she told the Sunday Times in an interview last month.

Intrepid readers have had a field day with the leaked sneak peeks of "Spare" after a Spanish retailer unintentionally put the book up for sale days early. The internet got more than it bargained for from what was supposed to be a bombshell memoir: the V-card mishap, circumcision confirmation, and the story of a frostbitten penis.