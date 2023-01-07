Who Is Cassie Sumner? Prince Harry Was Obsessed with the Boobs of Ex-Southampton Star Jose Fonte's Model Wife Who He Met at a Nightclub in 2004

Losing his virginity to an older woman in a field behind a pub at the age of 17 is perhaps one of the most eyebrow-raising revelations made by Prince Harry in his upcoming memoir, Spare. Speculation has been rife that the "older woman" is someone who was obsessed with Harry and vice versa but the woman still remains a mystery.

Amid all the speculation, the name of former Southampton star Jose Fonte's wife, Cassie Sumner, has emerged who could be the mystery woman who had sex with Prince Harry as he was reportedly obsessed with her boobs. Sumner and Harry were reportedly partying frequently during those days.

Mystery Woman

According to a Daily Star report, Sumner and Fonte began dating in 2009. They eventually got married and had two children together. However, Sumner reportedly partied at London's Chinawhite nightclub with Page 3 model Lauren Pope five years before beginning her romance with the Portuguese defender.

Prince Harry, who was a teenager at that time, is said to have been seen kissing and cuddling with the two as they partied at the venue in 2004, according to the Sunday People. The report claimed that "moments after snogging Page 3 girl Lauren Pope, he was knocking back powerful Sex on The Beach cocktails with busty Cassie Sumner".

Prince Harry reportedly invited them to his private table inside the club, and Sumner herself spoke about the encounter. She admitted that he stroked his hair with her fingers and rubbed her earlobes.

According to Sumner at the time, he also invited her to continue having fun somewhere. She said, "He was undressing me with his eyes."

Sumner, a model from the Isle of Sheppey and a former girlfriend of Russell Brand, had earlier said in an interview, "I could feel his hands running up and down the inside of my thighs and I gave him a playful slap.

"I began giggling, so he snuggled up close and started whispering in my ear, telling me how sexy I looked and asking repeatedly is there anywhere we could go. I told him not to be silly."

Sumner also said during a newspaper interview: "He made eye contact as I stood at the bar with friends and invited me to join his private table. It wasn't long before he began cuddling up to me.

"He seemed fascinated with my breasts, because he spent more time looking at them than my face. At one point I could feel his hands running up and down my thighs, and I gave him a playful slap. I began giggling so he snuggled up close and started whispering in my ear, telling me how sexy I looked.

"He asked repeatedly: 'Is there somewhere we can go?' I said 'Don't be silly' - but it only seemed to encourage Harry more."

It is not known what happened after that but Sumner herself has claimed in the past that Harry was obsessed with her boobs.

Harry's Muse

Sumner started dating Fonte in 2009 while he was playing for Crystal Palace, after also being linked to former Chelsea player Michael Essien. The former Portugal international then became a star with Southampton, where he earned back-to-back promotions during the club's two-year ascent from League One to the Premier League.

It is not known if Sumner is the mystery "older woman" who Prince Harry lost his virginity to as more names keep cropping up ever since he made the revelation about his first raunchy sexual encounter.

The story of Prince Harry losing his virginity in 2001 at the age of 17 to an older woman who "liked macho horses" in a field outside a popular pubâ€”possibly the Rattlebone Inn in Wiltshireâ€”is detailed in the book that was published early in Spain on Thursday.

"I mounted her quickly, after which she spanked my ass and sent me away," he said, instantly fuelling fevered speculation as to who the mystery woman could be - with Liz Hurley rushing to furiously deny it was her before the memoir was even published.

Although it is exceedingly doubtful that any of the previous lovers Prince Harry has been publicly linked to are the woman in question, he certainly had an interesting dating history prior to meeting Meghan Markle. Prince Harry is infamous for his penchant for older women.

These women include names like actress Liz Hurley, sports presenter Natalie Pinkham, Sumner, The Real Housewives of DC star Catherine Ommaney, Australian singer Natalie Imbruglia.

Prince Harry reportedly met sports reporter Natalie Pinkham at the Rugby World Cup in Wales in 1999 when he was 15 and she was in her early 20s. When Harry was 17 years old, The Daily Mail reported that he had become good friends with Natalie, who was 24 years old at the time and working as a researcher on Ready, Steady, Cook.

According to sources, he had a crush on Pinkham and frequently sent her amorous emails and texts.

She insisted that they were only close friends, adding that they had known each other for a number of years. "We are close friends and we've known each other for a few years. We speak regularly on the phone, but I really don't want to say anything else," Pinkham had said.

However, photos published by The Sun showed Prince Harry grabbing Natalie's chest at a party in 2006â€”when the two were still dating Chelsy Davy.

However, this wasn't the last time Harry was involved with an older woman. Sumner and his friendship started after that.

Following that, it was reality personality Catherine Ommanney, who has openly discussed her "fling" with Prince Harry, despite their 13-year age difference. So, this wasn't the only time he was romantically linked with an older lady.

The Real Housewives of DC star claims to have had a two-month romance with Prince Harry in 2006, when she was 34 and he was 21 despite never disclosing when they initially met.

In an interview with The Sun published in November of last year, Catherine said that she had first met Prince Harry, who is now 38, in a Chelsea bar when he was still involved with socialite Chelsy Davy on and off for several years.

According to her, the two went out for a few drinks, went to Eclipse nightclub in South Kensington together, and then proceeded to one of his friend's homes.

There, she says, they "shared a cigarette on the steps outside and [Harry] really opened-up to [her]".

She added that after returning inside, Harry prepared them all bacon sandwiches, played with his buddies, and kissed her before leaving for home.

Before the romance waned, according to Catherine, they met a few more times. However, it wasn't until 2009â€”a year after she had wed her second husband, from whom she is now divorcingâ€”that they ran into one another at a polo match.

In addition to Chelsy Davy, Prince Harry was linked to Natalie Imbruglia, a woman 10 years older than him, during his on-and-off relationships with both of them.

However, given that their 'friendship' wasn't revealed until 2009, it's improbable that she was the woman he had a passionate night with next to the Windsor bar. When he was 24 years old, Harry reportedly kept in touch with the Australian singer via text messages and attended her 34th birthday celebration at Kensington Roof Gardens in West London as her special guest.

According to sources close to Prince Harry, they had regular communication. The singer later referred to Harry as "sexy and very charming" to a friend.

Elizabeth Hurley's name has also been linked to Harry but she has made a point of denying that she is the woman who had a country tryst with Prince Harry. The 57-year-old actor was questioned about the rumor in a December interview with the Saturday Times publication.

Liz said, " Not me. Not guilty. Ha!" when asked if she might be the enigmatic older woman who stole Harry's virginity.