Prince Harry lost his virginity to an unnamed older woman at the age of 17, he has recounted in his explosive autobiography. Prince Harry, 38, mentions in his memoir that he was treated more "like a young stallion" than a celebrity while losing his virginity to an older woman behind a pub in 2001.

The royal called his tryst "a humiliating episode with an older woman who liked macho horses and who treated me like a young stallion," he wrote in his tea-spilling memoir "Spare," according to the Daily Mail. This comes as many have been speculating if the "older woman" was actor Elizabeth Hurley. However, she has denied all such claims.

A Dark Episode

Prince Harry described losing his virginity in a "quick" fling with an "older woman" in his incendiary new memoir "Spare." The Duke of Sussex refers to the incident as an "inglorious episode" in the book, which goes on sale in the United States on January 10.

"She liked horses, quite a lot, and treated me not unlike a young stallion," Harry writes in his memoir.

The Duke of Sussex described how his unnamed first lover treated him like a "young stallion" and how their passionate encounter occurred in a field behind a "very busy pub."

One of the Royal Family's bodyguards, Marko, visited the royal in 2001 while he was still a student at Eton College in Windsor. Prince Harry claims that at the start of the encounter, he had a sneaking suspicion that Marko was aware of the one-night stand, which he had called a "humiliating" experience.

The bodyguard informed Prince Harry that he had been sent to "find out the truth" as they were eating lunch in a cafÃ© in the heart of the city.

"I suspected he was referring to my recent loss of virginity, a humiliating episode with an older woman who liked macho horses and who treated me like a young stallion," eh has written in his memoir.

"I mounted her quickly, after which she spanked my ass and sent me away. One of my many mistakes was letting it happen in a field, just behind a very busy pub. No doubt someone had seen us."

Who's The Mystery Woman?

Prince Harry began dating Chelsea Davy three years after his encounters with the older, unnamed woman. The couple, who met while attending London-area schools, dated intermittently for six years beginning in 2004 after Harry took a trip to Zimbabwe during his gap year to visit Chelsy's billionaire father, who owns and operates a game reserve.

Reality star Catherine Ommanney, 50, claimed in November that she dated Prince Harry for two months in 2006 when he was 21 and she was 34.

In an interview with The Sun, Ommanney said that she first met Prince Harry in a Chelsea club when he was still engaged to socialite Chelsy Davy.

She claimed in the interview that while there they, "shared a cigarette on the steps outside and [Harry] really opened-up to [her]." She added that after returning inside, Harry prepared them all bacon sandwiches, played with his buddies, and kissed her before leaving for home.

Before the romance waned, according to Ommanney, they had a few more encounters. However, it wasn't until 2009â€”a year after she had wed her second husband, from whom she is now divorcingâ€”that they ran into one another at a polo match.

Although Harry didn't mention the woman's name or the date of their brief liaison, there have long been rumors that the Prince lost his virginity to Elizabeth Hurley, who is 19 years older than him, when he was a teenager.

Hurley, 57, however, angrily refuted the rumors in December.