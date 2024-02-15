Who is Scarlet Blake? 25-Year-Old Cat Killer Admits to Killing Man with Homemade Garrotte

In a disturbing turn of events, a 25-year-old woman named Scarlet Blake, who gained notoriety for live streaming the gruesome killing and dissection of a cat, has now allegedly confessed to the murder of a man. The accused reportedly admitted to her ex-partner, Ashlynn Bell, that she had used a homemade garrotte to strangle 30-year-old Jorge Martin Carreno, whose body was later discovered in the River Cherwell in Oxford.

According to statements made in court, Blake confessed to luring Carreno away from a bar or finding him alone and intoxicated, then leading him to a river or pond where she proceeded to strangle him using the homemade weapon. The prosecution alleges that Carreno suffered blows to the head, was strangled, and subsequently drowned during the early hours of July 25, 2021.

Initial investigations by the police identified Carreno in the company of an unknown individual on the night of his death. However, a murder inquiry was launched when details of Blake's alleged confession were provided by her former partner to detectives in the United States.

During the court proceedings, pathologist Dr. Brett Lockyer testified that while there was no definitive evidence supporting the involvement of a third party in Carreno's death initially, new evidence has emerged. This evidence includes a video of Blake using a ligature around her partner's neck, prompting a reassessment of the significance of certain injuries observed during the post-mortem examination.

Dr. Lockyer explained that while forensic pathology is not definitive, based on the evidence available, it appears more likely than not that Carreno was unconscious when he entered the water, possibly due to a blow to the head and neck compression.

The court also heard that prior to Carreno's death, Blake had livestreamed the killing and dissection of a cat, adding a disturbing layer to the case.

Scarlet Blake, residing on Crotch Crescent in Oxford, has pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder.The trial continues as the court seeks to unravel the circumstances surrounding Jorge Martin Carreno's tragic demise and the disturbing events leading up to it.