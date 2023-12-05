Davido and Karen Koep: Bodies of Missing Couple Allegedly Kidnapped and Killed by Tenant Found at Military Base Weeks after Police Launched Manhunt

The bodies of a Washington state couple, who disappeared last month and were reportedly abducted and killed by their dissatisfied tenant, were found at a military base on Saturday, according to officials. A manhunt was launched for Davido and Karen Koep on November 10, after they went missing suddenly.

On November 18, Timothy Burke, 45, was arrested in connection with the sudden disappearance of Davido and Karen. On Saturday, sheriff's deputies were sent to respond to a report of a body found off Stedman Road Southeast on the grounds of Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Olympia, Washington. Cops continued their search and after some time a second body was also found.

Grim Discovery

The Thurston County Sheriff's Department has reported that an initial inquiry indicates the finding of Davido and Karen's bodies. However, official confirmation of the deceased individuals is pending the coroner's identification results.

"Sadly, we believe Davido and Karen Koep have been located based on the preliminary investigation," Sheriff Derek Sanders said in a statement.

The pair, both in their sixties, had been absent and uncontacted for almost three weeks.

"Nothing that occurred today is going to bring Karen and Davido back," Sanders added.

On November 20, Timothy Burke, who was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping, appeared for a preliminary hearing.

The Thurston County Superior Court rejected his release. Davido, a successful landlord with multiple properties in the vicinity, and Karen, a prominent chiropractor, raised concern when she failed to appear for work one morning.

During the court hearing, the victims' two sons and their wives were present, visibly emotional and offering mutual support. Prosecutor Jennifer Lord noted that the "amount of blood found in the home was deemed unsurvivable."

"Further, there was blood found in both Mister Burke's vehicle and there was blood found in Ms. (Koep's) vehicle," Lord said at this week's bail hearing.

During the hearing, a family friend was heard shouting from the gallery "Tell him to give that family some closure and tell them where the bodies are."

Family Devastated

Karen Koep's younger sister, Pauline Dutton, responded to the heartbreaking news with a combination of shock and relief.

"At first, it felt like another punch to the gut. I got nauseous. I got shaky and sad," she told the station KIRO7. "[But] I'm grateful. I'm grateful that we were able to find them so that we can now stop worrying. Stop wondering. Have a proper burial and memorial for them."

The bodies of the victims were found within less than half a mile from the home rented by their tenant, Burke.

According to earlier statements from Dutton, Burke was reportedly facing eviction when he allegedly shot both his landlords inside their Lacey home.

According to court documents cited by KOMO News, the suspect allegedly dragged the Koeps' bodies to the garage, leaving a trail of blood. Subsequently, he loaded them into the trunk of their own car and drove away to dispose of them.

While investigators have not revealed a motive for the double homicide, Koep's sister suggested that it could be linked to Burke's impending eviction and apparent mental health decline.

"Apparently, there were some emails that went back and forth between him and Davido," Dutton said last month. "I think he knew that he was about to be evicted. He was getting really delusional."

"He thought that Davido was poisoning the water on the property. This poor gentleman definitely was having some mental issues," she added.