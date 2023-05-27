North Carolina Man Livestreams Murdered Girlfriend in Pool of Blood on Instagram Before Killing Self [GRAPHIC]

A North Carolina man shot and killed his girlfriend on Wednesday before turning the gun on himself.

Nasir Scott, 18, livestreamed the aftermath of the alleged murder on Instagram after fatally shooting Tatiana Haywood, 18, at her home in Fayetteville.

The woman, identified as 18-year-old Tatiana Haywood, was found dead about 8:15 a.m. after police were called to her home, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

Scott was taken from the scene to the hospital with an "apparent self-inflicted" gunshot wound where he was later pronounced dead, the release said.

Scott Heard Cursing Worried After Girlfriend Fails to Respond

The alleged 30-second video was shared on Instagram at 7:53 a.m. on Wednesday from an account belonging to Scott. The clip started off with what sounded like a male breathing heavily.

The camera was pointed at the floor as he walked through what appeared to be a kitchen, then down a short, dark hallway. The individual then walked into a room, cursing under his breath, and the camera captured images of what appeared to be the body of a young woman lying on the floor.

The person filming then tossed a handgun onto a bed and is heard cursing under his breath again. The video ends moments after the individual utters two worried expletives as he lifted the girl's arm and she did not respond. Instagram has since taken down the video but the disturbing footage is still circulating on social media.

The following video is extremely graphic in nature. Viewer discretion is advised.

Haywood was a Month Away from Graduation

Cumberland County Schools spokesperson Lindsay Whitley told the news outlet that Haywood was set to graduate from Douglas Byrd High School next month. She said Scott was a former student who "chose to leave" on May 10, weeks before the apparent murder-suicide.

Whitley said members of the school district's trauma and loss team were at the school Wednesday and Thursday.

"We are deeply saddened to learn about this tragic situation," he said. "Our thoughts are with their families and loved ones."

Officials have not yet disclosed a motive behind the murder-suicide.