Who Is Sachia Vickery? US Open Star Rakes in Millions Selling Her Steamy Photos on OnlyFans and Charges $1,000 for Going on Dates

American tennis player Sachia Vickery is trying to qualify for the US Open this week, where the winner will take home an impressive $5 million prize — but off the court, she's already earning plenty. That's because the 30-year-old says she "doesn't date for free" anymore.

Currently ranked No. 559, Vickery returned to competition on Tuesday for her first match since February, beating Anastasiya Soboleva in the opening round of US Open qualifying. Over the past few months, Vickery has found more profitable ways to keep her busy— ones that don't involve picking up a racket. In fact, they are a far cry from the traditions of tennis or any sport.

Earning Millions but Not as a Sportsman

The 30-year-old, who has "God First" in her Instagram bio, has built a thriving side business by selling steamy photos of herself and charging men to go on dates with her. Earlier this year, Vickery launched an account on the adult content platform OnlyFans, surprising her followers with the announcement in a striking Instagram update.

"Tennis anyone? OF link in my bio Big project and features coming soon ( p.s happy Valentine's Day )," the shocking announcement read. She also posted a racy photo of her in far-from-traditional tennis whites.

Subscribers who pay $12.99 a month get access to "content too spicy for Instagram," with Vickery also billing herself as "your favorite pro tennis player," according to her OnlyFans bio.

Her page promotes clips like her "longest shower video yet," stripteases, and more daring photos, while also inviting fans to rate her "riding skills" through suggestive videos and bold images.

Over her 14-year tennis career, Vickery has earned just over $2 million on the court. Beyond tennis, she demands a $1,000 deposit fee from anyone wanting to date her.

"I no longer date for free due to the behavior of men I now require a pre-date deposit send me 1,000 and we can make it happen my cashapp is $Sachiavick," she told her 394,000 followers during an Instagram Q&A session earlier this week.

Still, Vickery has come under heavy fire from traditional tennis fans, who have torn into her for the move.

No Regrets

Although Vickery's decision has stirred controversy in the tennis community, she remains unapologetic, having previously shared that she has always viewed herself as a bit of a trailblazer. "I've always pushed boundaries," she said on the Black Spin Global podcast earlier this year. "I've always been outspoken about racial hate I get online, bodyshaming. I'm very open about a lot of stuff.

"I'm still playing tennis, my career is still going but I also want to do things outside of tennis. I'm starting to explore more opportunities on social media."

"Obviously there are levels to OnlyFans, you have athletes like Nick [Kyrgios] and Alex [Muller] who are going to be posting tennis content for the most part and then you have the other complete extreme, which I'm not. I'm in that middle gap," she added.

"I set it up in January and it just took off. Being a tennis player definitely helped my marketing. I'm at a stage where I don't do the absolute most on there but I'm comfortable as I need to be. I'm doing really well.

"Obviously, I'm going to get some negative feedback but that's just normal. Whatever you do in life there's always going to be some criticism. If I was doing nothing I'd be getting criticism, so I might as well get on the platform and make money while I'm at it."

Vickery, the daughter of former soccer player Rawle and sister of Dominique Mitchell, who played football at South Carolina State, turned pro in 2011 after training with the USTA and at the Mouratoglou Academy in France.

Her career peaked in 2018, when she achieved a personal best ranking of World No. 73. Now, the Florida-born player has dropped to No. 559 in the rankings and has yet to register a win this season.

She fell short of qualifying for the Australian Open in January, exiting in the third round of qualifiers, and chose not to compete at Roland Garros or Wimbledon.

Her best Grand Slam performances have consistently come at the US Open, where she has reached the second round on four occasions.