Amanda Bynes Launches OnlyFans Account and Tells Followers that She Will Soon Raise a Storm on the Platform

Amanda Bynes announced on Tuesday that she has joined OnlyFans and shared with her followers that she is ready to take the adult platform by storm. Announcing her arrival to OnlyFans, she wrote on Instagram, "I'm on onlyfans now! Disclaimer: I'm doing onlyfans to chat with my fans through dm's. I won't be posting any sleazy content. Excited to join."

She also attached photo of her OnlyFans page. The subscription-based platform, offers a wide array of content, mostly adult. However, it also has others segments like cooking and live broadcasts. Bynes, best known for her role in She's the Man, has set $50 monthly subscription to access her steamy content.

Promising to Create a Storm

Bynes shot to fame in 1996 after she joined the cast of Nickelodeon's sketch comedy series "All That." She later launched her own show, "The Amanda Show", which aired from 1999 to 2002. From 2002 to 2006, she played Holly Tyler alongside Jennie Garth on the WB sitcom "What I Like About You."

In the early 2000s, Bynes starred in a number of comedies, such as What a Girl Wants (2003), Love Wrecked (2005), She's the Man (2006), Sydney White (2007), and Hairspray (2007), which went on to become big hits.

She was last seen on the big screen the 2010 romantic comedy "Easy A", after which she announced her retirement from films at the age of 24.

"Being an actress isn't as fun as it may seem," she tweeted as eh announced her retirement. "If I don't love something anymore I stop doing it. I don't love acting anymore so I've stopped doing it."

"I know 24 is a young age to retire but you heard it here first," Bynes added. "I've #retired."

Troubled Life

Two years after her retirement from acting, Bynes was charged with DUI, followed by several other legal troubles over the next several years. In 2013, the "Hairspray" actress was placed under a 72-hour 5150 psychiatric hold. Her parents soon put her in a conservatorship to manage her affairs.

The conservatorship was officially terminated in 2022. However, in 2023, Bynes was again in trouble and had to placed on a 72-hour involuntary psychiatric hold after she was spotted wandering unclothed in downtown Los Angeles.

Bynes never returned to acting but briefly ventured into podcasting with a short-lived show "Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast," which was available on both Spotify and YouTube.

Last year, Bynes revealed that she was returning to school to become a manicurist.

"Since I haven't passed the board exam yet to get my manicurist license, I started back at school to study manicurist theory and to practice doing acrylics before I take the test again," she said last April, "so I'll be good to go when I get a job at a nail salon."