How Did Lina Bina Die? Adult Film Star Better Known as 'Miss John Dough' Found Dead Aged 24 Leaving Fans Devastated

The adult entertainment industry has suffered another devastating loss amid a series of recent tragedies. The latest performer in the X-rated industry to die is Lina Bina, better known by her online fans as 'Miss John Dough.' Lina was found dead on Tuesday, August 5, at the young age of 24, according to the Polk County Medical Examiner's Office.

Content creator Miguel Santiago, the late star's cousin, confirmed her death and posted a tribute to her on TikTok. "It's so tragic. It's so unbelievable," he said in a video. "Keep your family close, 'cause you don't know when's the last time you're gonna see them or even speak to them."

Sudden Death

It is still unclear how Lina died and under what circumstances she was found in her apartment. News of her death has fast spread across social media, with Twitch streamer Richard Stark and OnlyFans creator Coco Bliss both sharing heartfelt tributes to Lina online.

In a video shared to her Instagram stories, Coco posted a clip of herself dancing in a club with Lina, who had over 195,000 followers across Instagram and TikTok.

Alongside the footage, she wrote, "You left us too soon... Rest in peace, lovely."

Lina's death comes just weeks after the heartbreaking death of adult film actress Kylie Page, who was found dead in June at the age of 28, reportedly from a suspected drug overdose.

Tragedy after Tragedy

Page had been committed to her sobriety and had recently celebrated reaching 60 days clean before her death, according to TMZ. The outlet reported that Page not only attended Alcoholics Anonymous meetings regularly but was also taking a leadership role by leading some sessions herself.

Her struggle with substance abuse began in her teenage years, and she battled addiction for a long time. Over the years, she went through rehab and eventually moved into a sober living home in an effort to rebuild her life.

Page was also appeared in the Netflix docuseries Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On, which was executive produced by Rashida Jones.

Bodybuilding adult film star Damien Stone also passed away earlier this year, dying at the age of 32 in March.

Known for his heavily muscled physique, Stone had built a strong fanbase and a prolific career in the adult industry. Born in Moldova, he was recognized for his on-screen versatility, performing in explicit scenes with men, women, and transgender women.

Throughout his career, he collaborated with several major studios, including Raging Stallion and Men.

In 2020, Stone pulled back from mainstream adult films to concentrate on bodybuilding and growing his presence on OnlyFans.