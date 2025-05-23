Bonnie Blue: OnlyFans Model Seen Being Arrested by Cops in Dramatic Video but Fans Claim It Is Another 'Publicity Stunt [WATCH]

OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue has been arrested in the UK — though some critics believe the incident may have been a publicity stunt. The 26-year-old, whose real name is Tia Billinger, appeared in an Instagram video—shared by her sister—showing a police officer frisking her. "As you may have seen, Tia has been arrested," the sibling wrote beneath the footage.

"We still don't have clarity on the situation but will keep you all in the loop as soon as we know. Thanks for all of the support in the last 24 hours. This isn't something we wanted to get out but it seems there is no privacy for her anymore."

Arrested but Reason Unclear

Her sister, who posted the video on Wednesday, signed off: "Your's (sic) sincerely, Tia's Sister." In the short video clip, Blue is seen pressed against a police vehicle while an officer conducts a search. A man accompanying her is also seen being checked by police.

An officer can be heard ordering the two, "Stop talking to each other for a minute while we work this out, okay?"

However, the reason for the pair's apparent "arrest" remains unclear. Worried fans quickly rushed to the comments section, questioning whether the content creator had actually been taken into custody.

"FREE BONNIE," one implored, while others sent their well wishes to her family.

Some users speculated that Blue might have been arrested for involvement with a minor, while others urged authorities to place the controversial content creator — infamous for her claim of sleeping with 1,057 men in a single day — on the sex offender registry.

Fans Concerned but Nothing Clear

However, some sharp-eyed viewers argued that the whole incident was nothing more than a staged publicity stunt. "RO23 HRM is owned by 'Police Car Hire UK' operated by 'Blue Light Emergency Group,'" one online sleuth wrote.

"The Toyota Corolla [seen in Blue's videos] can be seen in multiple posts on their page. They specialize in providing emergency service vehicles to the TV/film industry."

British publication, The Mirror, reached out to Police Car Hire UK, who responded, "Due to non-disclosure contracts, even if we did do this job, we would not be able to confirm if it was via our company or not."

At the same time, another Instagram user claimed they had witnessed the mock arrest as it was happening.

"This was filmed on an industrial estate in Guildford, Surrey," they wrote. "It was all a staged setup. She was seen doing poses leaning against the police car."

This isn't the first time Blue has orchestrated a hoax. Earlier in the year, she suggested she was expecting a baby, but later revealed it was a fabricated story with the aim of raising funds for a stranger's IVF treatment.