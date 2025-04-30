Who Is Rebecca Sayegh? Female Off-Duty NJ Cop Who Sued Department for Sexual Harassment Arrested for Assaulting Two after Home Invasion

A female off-duty police officer in New Jersey was arrested after allegedly breaking into a home and attacking two people during a violent home invasion, authorities said. Rebecca A. Sayegh, a Toms River police officer, allegedly entered a home forcibly in Berkeley Township shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Friday, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

The 32-year-old officer reportedly "smashed the front glass door" of the home before attacking and threatening the two occupants inside. Sayegh had earlier filed a lawsuit against her department over alleged sexual harassment, but now she herself has been accused of home invasion and assaulting the occupants of the home, leading to her arrest.

Protector Breaks the Law

Just before the suspected break-in, the off-duty officer also damaged the hood of one of the victim's vehicles parked in the driveway of the Evernhan Avenue home, according to prosecutors. The incident happened on Friday night.

It remains unclear whether Sayegh had any prior relationship or connection to the people in the home she invaded.

However, prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said that officers had been dispatched to respond to a "domestic disturbance." Authorities reported that Sayegh was taken into custody at the scene after initially refusing to comply with arresting officers.

She now faces multiple charges, including burglary during a home invasion, assault, criminal mischief, making terroristic threats, and resisting arrest.

Sayegh is currently being held at the Ocean County Jail while she awaits a detention hearing.

"As per our chief of police, we do not have a comment on the matter and refer all inquiries to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office," Toms River police Lt. Ron Sermarini told the Asbury Park Press when asked about the officer's arrest.

Serious Charges Files Against Her Own Department

The incident comes roughly six months after Sayegh filed a lawsuit against Toms River Township, former Police Chief Mitch Little, former Capt. Shaun O'Keefe, former Deputy Chief Patrick Dellane and Sgt. Matthew Broderick, claiming that she was sexually harassed and was denied promotions due to a "boys club" culture within the department.

In her lawsuit, Sayegh alleged that the hostile work environment allowed O'Keefe to "shamelessly" pursue her for a sexual relationship.

The suit describes a specific incident during a Toms River Police Foundation event at Bey Lea Golf Course, where O'Keefe allegedly followed her into the women's restroom and asked her to perform a sex act.

According to News 12, the officer had previously been honored for bravery after rushing into a burning house to rescue a woman and her pets.