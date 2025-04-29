Virginia Giuffre Didn't Commit Suicide? Lawyer of Jeffrey Epstein's Victim Casts Doubt on Her Death Saying There Is 'Big Question Mark On it'

A lawyer representing Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre — who died by suicide at her home in Australia — has raised doubts about the circumstances of her death, saying, "We have got big question marks on it." Karrie Louden said that Giuffre had shown no signs of harming herself before she was found dead at her luxirious villa in Western Australia last Friday.

"When I got the phone call, I was like, 'Are you joking?' Because there was no sign that that was something she was considering," the lawyer told The Sun. Louden, who had been representing Giuffre since January, cast doubt over her family's surprising statement that she died by suicide.

Lawyer Casts Doubt but Not Family

"There's suicide and then there's misadventure. I didn't see her in the room. I wasn't in there. The family said what the family has said but I'm not going to speculate whether it was suicide or accidental," Louden claimed.

Giuffre's death came just weeks after she posted on social media, claiming that she had just "days to live" after suffering an injury on March 24 when her car was allegedly hit by a school bus.

Giuffre, who had accused Epstein of sex trafficking her to have sex with UK's Prince Andrew when she was a teen, shared a photo of herself in a hospital bed, visibly bruised.

"She was in a lot of pain but she was looking forward to things in the future. She wanted to renovate this house and all sorts of things like that," her lawyer insisted.

This came after Giuffre's family announced on Friday that she had died by suicide in Neergabby, Australia, where she had been living for years. "It is with utterly broken hearts that we announce that Virginia passed away last night at her farm in Western Australia," her family said in a statement.

The statement continued, "She lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking. Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking.

"She was the light that lifted so many survivors. Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright. She will be missed beyond measure.

A Lot in Mystery

Giuffre suffered abuse by a family friend when she was a child, which set her on a troubled path that eventually left her homeless as a teenager, according to NBC News. In recent years, Giuffre had been living in Australia with her young family.

Giuffre later alleged that she was physically abused by her husband, Robert Giuffre, for years. The two recently ended their 22-year marriage.

According to The Independent, Robert Giuffre also violated a restraining order that Virginia had filed against him in their hometown of Perth.

As part of her explosive allegations related to Epstein, Giuffre said that she had seen former President Bill Clinton on Epstein's private Caribbean island on two occasions — an allegation Clinton has repeatedly denied.

Epstein died by suicide in his prison cell in Manhattan in 2019 while he was awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges. In 2022, Maxwell received a 20-year prison sentence on federal sex trafficking charges. She is currently set to be released on July 17, 2037 — shortly before her 76th birthday.